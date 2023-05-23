Here’s the perfect Happy Hour — you pay five bucks, which gets you a splash of wine at a dozen places, AND you get to walk from store-to-store, wine in hand, checking out the promotions they are running.

Well, that’s exactly what Downtown Napa’s Shop, Sip & Stroll is all about. Plus, there will be live music scattered throughout the area.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Every Thursday in June, from 5 to 7 p.m., you’ll have the opportunity to shop in a different area downtown. Each retailer will be paired with a tasting room. Five dollars will get you a glass with a splash of wine and a wristband. If you really like the wine you taste, you can buy a glass. Afterwards, walk with your wine to another participating retailer.

You’ll get a complimentary splash there (and at any other places you visit after your initial purchase) and can always decide to purchase a full glass. Some merchants will offer you a taste of brandy. During your walk between retailers, enjoy light outdoor, live music.

This is a night of retail therapy, with each store offering something unique. A few examples: Boho Lifestyle will feature brand new merchandise, seen for the very first time, on their Thursday night. Habituate will offer BOGOs at their location – buy one, get on free. Not in the mood to taste wine? Anette's Chocolates will be serving complimentary tastes of their Euro Drinking Chocolate over ice - A rich 60% dark chocolate with a hint of vanilla and cinnamon. I mean, how good is that?

You’ll want to visit each of the participating business to see what their special offerings are. Participating stores can be identified from the (environmentally safe) balloons displayed at their front door. Afterwards, have dinner at a downtown restaurant. June is the perfect month for outdoor dining.

Here’s the “map” of what each week will look like. Visit DoNapa.com to get your bearings, and let the fun begin.

June 1 – Start the month out on the north side of First Street and the shops of First Street Napa

June 8 – Now cross to the southside of First and Second Streets. If you haven’t been on Second Street in a while, you will be surprised to find an inviting shopping and wine tasting scene there.

June 15 – Time to revisit the Oxbow District and all the great merchants there. Could this be the start of a regular Third Thursday event?

June 22 – Main Street from Third, heading south to the river, is the home to a lot more retail than you may have remembered.

June 29 – Finish by going from Main Street and head north to Caymus, taking in Pearl and Clinton as you go. There’s probably more here than you can do in a night, but you can map out your next visit while you try.

See you downtown!

Craig Smith is the Executive Director of the Downtown Napa Association and author of “Lies That Bind – How Do You Arrest Someone Who Doesn’t Exist?” Craig@DoNapa.com or 707-257-0322.