Tickets for the June 10 Napa Table went on sale April 1 at noon. The event features a five-course dinner served at a 350 foot-long table on First Street. Last year, the 300 tickets sold out in a day, and the Downtown Association, host of the event, wondered if that would happen again this year.

Turns out, it took twice as long to sell out – two days, instead of one. Well, one and a quarter days, actually. Of course, that might be because the Napa Table has grown in size to 400 guests in 2023. So, a few more hours to sell them all seems reasonable. If you didn’t get tickets, you can still visit DoNapa.com and get on the waiting list. Last year, some folks had to cancel at the last minute.

The Table is a fundraiser for the Napa Food Bank and Downtown Association. Last year, almost $40,000 was raised for the Food Bank. Auction items this year will include having a private dinner prepared for you by one of Napa’s Chefs, or a private dinner at a Napa location that normally wouldn’t be available to you. There will also be magnums of fine wines, and a case of Bourbon produced by a Bay Area basketball legend – all bottles to be signed by him.

You don’t have to attend the dinner to bid. Auction items will go on display online for bid, beginning May 15. Mark your calendars now, and visit DoNapa.com for your chance to capture a truly unique opportunity.

Every Tuesday, rain or shine…

The Oxbow Public Market still hosts Locals’ night, every Tuesday, featuring merchant specials. Check out this one from Gotts: The Cubano: a Niman Ranch Applewood Smoked Ham and House-Roasted Pork Topped with Pepperoncini, Dill Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Mayo & Sir Kensington’s Spicy Brown Mustard on a Buttered Roll Pressed until Golden Brown. $14.99/order. If this column included a photo of Gott’s Cubano, you’d be there next Tuesday, no doubt.

Want to see a listing of all the weekly specials? Sign-up for the newsletter at oxbowpublicmarket.com/the-fresh-sheets.

“If I was in charge…”

OK, that may be putting it too strongly, but the city does count on citizen input via positions on a variety of volunteer-supported commissions.

Currently, they are looking to fill a total of seven slots – one on the Civil Service Commission, one on the Community Development Block grant Advisory Committee, three on the Cultural Heritage Commission, one on the Napa Public Access Cable TV Board, and one student-position on the Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory Commission.

Sure, you’re thinking, “Ha! I’ve got some good ideas about how things should be done, but I don’t want to get involved in some bureaucratic quagmire.” Well, if you get involved, it won’t necessarily be as bureaucratic.

If this sounds interesting enough for a further look, email clerk@cityofnapa.org, or call 707-257-9503. It’s easier to get involved in the community than you might think.

See you downtown!

