Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Color Theory joins downtown shopping offerings

Color Theory, arguably one of the top art supply stores in the entire Bay Area, recently opened their doors at Main and Caymus, a space occupied in the past by both The Learning Faire and Toy B Ville.

“We sell the best art supplies at all levels,” said Kirk Gillespie, who co-owns Color Theory with his wife Ashlee.

“What is equally important to us is that if you're a beginner, we provide lower-cost materials, which are still of good quality and won’t dissuade you from continuing your artistic journey.”

Seasoned artists will be glad to see brands such as Golden, Gamblin, Strathmore, Canson, Daniel Smith, Copic, Prismacolor and many others.

“We also carry items you don't see every day, such as notebooks from Japan or pens from Germany and Switzerland,” said Kirk.

The Gillespies are artists themselves, having each spent years in the field creating and selling their work. They’ve also worked at the retail, wholesale and distributor levels within the art materials industry.

“Between us, we have 50 years of experience in all things art,” said Ashlee. It clearly shows in the quality of their store.

The face of downtown has changed radically in the past 25 years.

Back then, First Street was the home to Ruthie’s Big Galz, The Working Man Big and Tall Shop, Doll Store and More and Moments to Remember. The latter featured T-shirts with the wearer's picture and the caption “Wanted: Dead or Alive” under the photo, something you usually found at fairs and street carnivals.

Don’t get me wrong – all four shops were successful and had loyal followings, but none of them, or anybody else for that matter, was open on Sundays. Selections was limited, and locals did a lot of their shopping out of town.

Today, downtown includes a mix of regional and locally owned stores, which collectively offer all the quality shoppers expect.

Lululemon and Anthropologie share the street with locally owned shops like Micah, Honey Whiskey, Napa Bookmine and of course Color Theory; all game-changers for local’s who want quality and selection.

Some moan that downtown is no longer for locals, but it has probably never offered more for those of us who live here.

This doesn’t mean that downtown is any better or worse than it’s ever been. Like a solid shopping district should, it reflects current trends in shopping and selection.

Back to Color Theory. The Gillespies are thoughtful, artistically informed artists and planners. Today, they have over 18,000 items in the store.

“We carry artist paints, inks, brushes, pens and markers, easels, papers, canvases, drawing materials, tapes and glues, journals and children’s supplies among other things,” said Kirk.

Equally important for customers is that the staff, all of them artists, understand the products and how they work together.

Jason Perry, one staff member, has been teaching art at the Napa and Solano colleges for years. That kind of experience is invaluable. And it’s exactly what locals want and deserve.

See you downtown!