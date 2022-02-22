Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Downtown Joe’s marks anniversary

This year marks Downtown Joe’s 28th in business. Owner Joe Peatman remembers the early days. “The stoplights downtown all switched to blinking at 7 p.m. It was pretty quiet after that.”

Peatman got into the restaurant business as a break after finishing at the University of Oregon.

“I just wasn’t ready to start my ‘real life.’”

He went to work at Silverado Country Club – as a busboy. As the son of a club member, he couldn’t wait tables there, and he could see that’s where the money was. He moved to a restaurant in Concord, and within eighteen months was GM. It was there he met and married Nancye Sutphen.

Peatman met Warren Simmons, a Napan whose vision became Pier 39 in San Francisco. He worked for Warren for eight years, eventually as VP of operations for three restaurants.

“Warren taught me the nuts and bolts of running a restaurant. He had a great sense of vision, and also taught me to see ‘what could be’, instead of ‘what was.’”

Peatman learned well. He constantly thinks about the future and where business is going. He admires the Napa entrepreneurs who came before him.

“Napa was originally, ‘no growth, no change.’ Then Larry Freidman, Lenny Rothchild, Sandi Perlman, and the Meyers family — business owners in the 70s and 80s — showed that you could be successful downtown and make Napa a better place.”

Next came the passage of flood control in ’98. “Visionaries like Harry Price and the Mondavis, who saw where Napa could go next, set the course for everyone,” said Peatman.

Downtown Joe’s is in the Oberon Building at 902 Main St., where Second Street dead-ends.

First built in 1893, the Oberon was host to patrons who could buy a cigar, get a shave and haircut for two bits, or relax with a cold beer. The building was badly damaged by a fire in 1932 and was rebuilt and resorted to the current art deco style two years later. Boxing legend Rocky Marciano was a regular.

Two men who recognized that micro-brews were the beer-wave of the future, designed a seven-barrel microbrewery for inside the Oberon Building, opening in 1988 as Willit’s Brewery.

Locals Joe and Nancye Peatman purchased Willit’s Brewery in 1993 with third-generation Napan restaurateur Joe Ruffino. Peatman will continue to brew beer, but this year is planning a remodel that will relocate the seven barrels and open the view up from the front door to the river.

“People want to see the river, not the tanks where we brew the beer.

A locals place to be sure, Downtown Joe’s sees a lot of visitors.

“Locals love the place, and visitors want to be where the locals are,” said Peatman. “We’re next to Veterans Park, on the river and in a beautiful building.” The atmosphere is relaxed and inviting.

Napa turns 175 this year. Celebrate, at least once, at Downtown Joe’s, with a meal, cocktail or micro-brewed beer.

See you downtown!

Craig Smith is the Executive Director of the Downtown Napa Association. And if you love a good read, check out his novel Lies That Bind – How Do You Arrest Someone Who Doesn’t Exist? craig@donapa.com or 257-0322.