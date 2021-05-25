Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Downtown Napa is back...

A year ago, many businesses were closed due the COVID-19 pandemic. It didn’t matter, because there weren’t a lot of people out shopping either. It was, to say the least, grim.
That’s changed.
Presidents' Day weekend was the first time things began to look normal, and business continues to get better and better downtown.
“Business is very good,” said Toni Chiapetta, owner of Sweetie Pies in the Hatt Building on Main Street. “Weddings are back, especially big ones, and wholesale is improving all the time. We’re not where we were two years ago, but it’s moving in that direction.”
Like everybody, Chiapetta wasn’t sure what to do when COVID hit.
“I asked the staff – do you want to stay open, close, or what? They voted to stay open.”
Still, they had to adapt – Sweetie Pies started offering dinner and sold flour, milk, and other baking items. To keep a sense of humor, they sold toilet paper cakes, which people loved.
“Locals were amazing. If not for them, we would have closed.” She says thanks to Napa Fire Fighter Roger Collison, who put up what became the very popular Napa Valley Restaurant Support page on Facebook. “He’s an angel.”
Kimberly McMaster, co-owner of Blue Water Day Spa at 1763 Second Street, said April was, “the best month we’ve had since we opened in 2012. Business has been amazing, and quite honestly, it’s overwhelming.”
“Overwhelming” because staffing is an issue. “We were allowed to open, then closed again, three times. It was a bit much and some staff decided to leave the state or change professions entirely.”
“It’s not like we can hire entry-level people, either. There are different levels of certification and licensing required by the State, and we only employ the highest levels. Massage therapists have been through at least 750 hours of training before coming to work for us, studying anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, and more. Cosmetologists have to have 1600 hours of training.”
McMaster points out that the problem with finding employees isn’t because they don’t pay enough. “These are not minimum wage jobs. A good therapist can make $6K a month.” Despite new staff members joining the team, McMaster is still looking for a few quality employees.
“We make a big effort to keep our employees during the hard times and the good times,” said Garret Murphy, owner of Vintners Collective at the corner of Main and Clinton.
“Finding good people is hard, but it was hard in 2019 as well. There are a lot of tasting rooms and demand for top-level employees is high.” At almost twenty years old, Vintners Collective is the oldest multi-winery in the Valley.
“The top ten winemakers in the country are here, like Heidi Barrett, Ellen Keplinger, and Andy Erickson,” Murphy said that, while business hasn’t fully recouped, it’s been strong. “This year is on track to be better than 2019. We’re blessed in that way.”
See you downtown!
