Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Downtown Napa is back...

“Overwhelming” because staffing is an issue. “We were allowed to open, then closed again, three times. It was a bit much and some staff decided to leave the state or change professions entirely.”

“It’s not like we can hire entry-level people, either. There are different levels of certification and licensing required by the State, and we only employ the highest levels. Massage therapists have been through at least 750 hours of training before coming to work for us, studying anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, and more. Cosmetologists have to have 1600 hours of training.”

McMaster points out that the problem with finding employees isn’t because they don’t pay enough. “These are not minimum wage jobs. A good therapist can make $6K a month.” Despite new staff members joining the team, McMaster is still looking for a few quality employees.

“We make a big effort to keep our employees during the hard times and the good times,” said Garret Murphy, owner of Vintners Collective at the corner of Main and Clinton.

“Finding good people is hard, but it was hard in 2019 as well. There are a lot of tasting rooms and demand for top-level employees is high.” At almost twenty years old, Vintners Collective is the oldest multi-winery in the Valley.