Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: El Porteño Empanadas delights Oxbow customers

Anybody who lives here knows that the food scene in Napa is crazy-good. Many successful local restaurant owners “grew up in the kitchen,” as the saying goes, and tend to blend authentic, traditional recipes with some of their own family favorites, much to the delight of diners. Joseph Ahearne, who with wife Teresa owns El Porteño Empanadas in the Oxbow Public Market, is one of those guys.

Joseph loves empanadas, which he grew up on, and loves to see people’s reactions when eating them for the first time. Empanadas are pastries infused with savory ingredients, and El Porteño uses only the finest: from local, organic and seasonal produce to sustainable meats.

But the pièce de résistance is a fluffy, flaky, baked-to-perfection crust even your mother would love. Yes, it’s that good. The dough is part of the family — Joseph’s sister, a trained pastry chef, created it.

The relationships the Ahearnes have developed with their employees are as important to them as their food. “We employee a total of 35 people, and we are committed to them," he said. "We promote from within, and took care of everyone as much as possible during COVID.”

Joseph’s parents immigrated here from Argentina, and his mom opened Maria’s Restaurant in San Francisco in the 1970s. After her husband passed away, she opened Taqueria Maria (no relation to the one on Third Street) here in Napa. She chose to serve Mexican fare, because non-Mexican locals were familiar with it, and it allowed her to sneak in some of her favorite Argentinian recipes.

A young Joseph spent a lot of time in that kitchen and learned well. He broke away in 1994 and worked at Harry Denton’s in San Francisco. “They hired really great chefs, and I learned a lot from them,” he said. He later joined O’Reilly’s, an Irish restaurant in North Beach, where he met and later married Teresa.

The Ahearnes moved to Argentina for six months in 1998, at the time of the FIFA World Cup (Joseph is a huge soccer fan). Deciding it was time to start a family, they moved back here and pondered whether to open an Argentinian or Irish restaurant, choosing the former and serving food at farmers’ markets on the Peninsula.

Their food was very well received and they decided it was time to open a restaurant. They did so in 2007 — shortly before the Great Recession hit. “I guess with that decision you could question how responsible we were as parents,” Joseph jokes. “We’ve become used to crisis; we opened in the Oxbow in October of 2020.”

El Porteño Empanadas is open daily. Leave room for dessert — the Alfajores, a decadent crumbly cookie filled with house-made fruit pastes and dulce de leche, are a must-have.

