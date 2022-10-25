Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Hometown Halloween Trick or Treating Oct. 29

After a brutally hot September, it was wonderfully refreshing to feel fall roll into town. October ends on a high note — it’s time for Hometown Halloween Trick or Treating in downtown Napa.

Sponsored largely by the Bank of Marin, this is the day for parents to dress their kids (and themselves, if they wish.) in their Halloween finest and come downtown to Trick or Treat.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the sidewalks will be packed with children looking for a sweet handout. Close to 100 businesses will be displaying black and orange balloons at their doors, an invitation for kids to visit.

The odds are really good that they will get a treat, not a trick. Even if you don’t have children, get yourself a coffee or cool drink, find a good place to sit, and watch the fun.

Diane Bishofberger, Bank of Marin senior relationship manager for the Napa area, sat on the Downtown Napa Association board that considered adding this event. She is a diehard Disney fan and volunteered to lead the charge, and make sure that the day was one that children would love (and that Mickey would be proud of.)

Thanks to the Bank of Marin staff, characters from Disney and other movies that conjure up the Halloween spirit have shown up over the years for downtown for photos.

This year, trick or treaters may get the chance to pose with Woody from “Toy Story.” They could find a couple of photogenic characters from the “Harry Potter” movies as well. Backdrops will set the stage to make those pictures really pop. What a perfect Halloween!

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“People are so creative with their costumes, and the kids are just delightful. Some of the youngsters who trick or treated the initial years now have children of their own. It is a community, family fun, fall afternoon.” said Anette Madsen, co-owner of Anette’s Chocolates, who has participated from the beginning.

When the event began, it was intended to provide children with a safe place to trick or treat.

“The Downtown Napa Association (DNA) thought it would be a great idea to offer downtown as that place, and the event was born,” said Bill LaLiberte, past-president of the DNA. “And, it’s free,” he added with a laugh.

None of this would be possible without the local businesses, who buy candy by the ton just for this. We count on support from our sponsors, especially the Bank of Marin, whose staff spends countless hours making sure this event is one that kids will remember all year.

And thank you to the Napa Valley Marketplace, who has supported this and all local downtown events from the beginning. And a big shout out to the residents of Napa who dress up in costume and join in the fun to make this a fun, frightening and ghoulish day.

Happy Halloween to you all.

See you downtown!