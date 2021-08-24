Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: It’s on: Blues, Brews & BBQ in Napa Oct. 2

Las Vegas recently hosted a convention where designers shared all the latest fashions for the season, and lots of Napa retailers attended.

What that means to you is that you can expect to see new merchandise coming to your favorite apparel and jewelry stores over the next few weeks.

Some merchants stock up specifically for Bottlerock, making it easy on Napans who want something new for the concerts. Wunder Boutique & Salon, at 1317 First Street (next to Anette’s) has new hats, jewelry, dresses, graphic tees and sunglasses that can make your concert look, well, yours.

And Wunder is just one of the places that fashion-conscious women can shop. There are close to three dozen places downtown offering women’s apparel and jewelry. Three dozen!

Twenty years ago, there were only half a dozen or so, and most catered to women aged forty and above, which reflected Napa’s population. Lest that sound ageist, remember when young people couldn’t wait to leave Napa for greener pastures? Those days are gone.

Compline celebrates four years with a fundraiser …