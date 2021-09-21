Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Let’s get together … outdoors

Blues, Brews and BBQ is just around the corner – Saturday, Oct. 2 from Noon to 6 p.m. It’s a day full of, well, blues, brews and BBQ.
Four stages of music, one of them Zydeco, eight different BBQ vendors to choose from and a beer garden with two dozen different taps. We ask that you come vaccinated or tested. Mask up if it makes you more comfortable, but be there. It’ll be a fun day. For a full listing of bands, go to DoNapa.com.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Happy anniversary!
Napa Bookmine is celebrating eight years in business, quite a milestone, especially given the tumultuous couple of years we’ve been through. “People have actually been reading more,“ said Naomi Chamblin, owner with her husband Eric Hagyard (he’s a wine maker by day) of Napa Bookmine.
“It’s been a great distraction and escape from the bombardment of bad news.”
Chamblin has seen two new types of readers over the past year and a half: those who have read everything in their house and need something new, and people who are having trouble reading because of their internal anxiety from everything happening in the world. “But they aren’t giving up, and are still trying to read,” Chamblin said with warmth in her voice.
Chamblin gives people high marks for how they are handling the pandemic “People are overall very accepting about mask mandates.” That’s been a comfort to employees.
“A lot of the background noise has gone away. This is the new normal.” For a few months last year, Bookmine had to restrict the number of book trade-ins they could allow every day. “There aren’t any restrictions now.”
Chamblin grew up in the book business, working at her dad’s bookstore in Jacksonville, Florida. After moving out here, she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse in Wooden Valley, before she and Hagyard decided to open a bookstore on Pearl Street.
A few years later, the couple opened a second location in the Oxbow Public Market. In late 2019, when the bookstore on Main Street in St. Helena announced it was closing, Chamblin and her husband stepped up. They bought the store, remodeled it, and reopened – all within two weeks of making the buying decision.
Chamblin’s business/moral compass hasn’t changed over the years: “Our philosophy is fairly straightforward. Reading is a way to slow down and think deeply in this fast-paced life.
Also, we value ‘community’ above just about everything. Our first two stores are all about Napans, bringing people downtown, and inspiring Napa to be a city of readers. Now we can do that in St. Helena. ”
The Napa Bookmine stores are open seven days a week. St. Helena is closed Sundays. You can always shop on-line at napabookmine.com. Join their non profit literary foundation, and get books in the hands of kids who need them.
See you downtown!
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
These Napans hope to open a new charter middle school at the old St. John's elementary campus downtown.
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama are among the golf standouts committing to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19, organizer…
An advisory committee's endorsement of putting the vacant Carneros school site up for sale will go before NVUSD's board Sept. 23.
The proposed 12-home Western Meadows Subdivision, located at 1044 Borrette Lane, was unanimously approved by the Napa City Council.
American Canyon is moving ahead with 291 housing units on Oat Hill, despite concerns by the county and state relating to the nearby airport.
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
The city of Napa's rental vacancy rate is 1.7% this year, according to an annual city survey, which means the city is still facing a severe re…
According to UC-Davis researchers, the "Future" of big data in wine is already here.
Going Upstage: Napa native takes over longtime local staging business with big plans.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Craig Smith is the Executive Director of the Downtown Napa Association. And if you love a good read, check out his novel Lies That Bind – How Do You Arrest Someone Who Doesn’t Exist? craig@donapa.com or 257-0322.