Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Let’s get together … outdoors

Blues, Brews and BBQ is just around the corner – Saturday, Oct. 2 from Noon to 6 p.m. It’s a day full of, well, blues, brews and BBQ.

Four stages of music, one of them Zydeco, eight different BBQ vendors to choose from and a beer garden with two dozen different taps. We ask that you come vaccinated or tested. Mask up if it makes you more comfortable, but be there. It’ll be a fun day. For a full listing of bands, go to DoNapa.com.

Happy anniversary!

Napa Bookmine is celebrating eight years in business, quite a milestone, especially given the tumultuous couple of years we’ve been through. “People have actually been reading more,“ said Naomi Chamblin, owner with her husband Eric Hagyard (he’s a wine maker by day) of Napa Bookmine.

“It’s been a great distraction and escape from the bombardment of bad news.”

Chamblin has seen two new types of readers over the past year and a half: those who have read everything in their house and need something new, and people who are having trouble reading because of their internal anxiety from everything happening in the world. “But they aren’t giving up, and are still trying to read,” Chamblin said with warmth in her voice.