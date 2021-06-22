Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Napa Farmers Market weathers the pandemic

And I thought my 2020 was a rough one… The Napa Farmers Market began the year knowing they had only a few months left at the Gasser Property.
They moved from there to the Expo. It was a funky layout, but most people liked it and were just getting used to it when COVID hit, and the Expo had to shut down all outside users.
Steve Carlin and the Oxbow Public Market saved the day, allowing the Market to move there, but from the beginning, it was only for three months. The City of Napa graciously stepped up and offered the use of the old Cinedome parking lot at Pearl and Yajome.
The Market board of directors had been searching for a permanent home for a couple of years, and though that spot wasn’t their first choice, under the circumstances they accepted the offer.
Man, did that turn out to be a home run for the whole community.
The Napa Farmers Market was voted the #1 best farmers market in the state in 2020. They served over 81,000 customers, hosted 37 farmers and 71 small business vendors.
Several years ago, the Market began matching every dollar presented from Cal Fresh families. Last year, that meant that $65,000 was provided in food assistance to almost 400 families.
They also donated close to 34,000 pounds of produce to the food bank. Some local chefs, like Ken Frank, Chef/Owner of La Toque and BANK café, used some of that produce to prepare meals for the homeless shelter and other places.
The Market has been the starting place for several popular businesses. Rancho Gordo sold their first beans there.
Monday Bakery, Annie the Baker, and long-time Napa business ABC Baking Company all used the market to introduce their fare.
And that’s just direct benefits. The Farmers Market has been a boon to the small businesses around it.
Asked how the Market has impacted Napa Bookmine, owner Naomi Chamblin said, “We love the Napa Farmers Market. We saw a significant increase in business on both Saturdays and Tuesdays when they arrived. They are an important part of the whole community, and I will sing their praises all day long.”
Asked what’s at the top of her wish list, Board President Marilyn O’Connell’s answer was quick and emphatic: “A permanent location! The Market is now viewed as an essential service versus a place to have coffee and pastries with friends.”
The Market board would like to greatly expand their community support programs. “Some of the grants that could help us do that aren’t available because we don’t have a permanent location. The challenge will always be real estate.”
“We are so grateful to the city for working with us. They’ve been key,” said Cara Mae Wooledge, the Market manager since 2018, whose vision has greatly shaped the Market.
Stop by the Market, 8 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Saturday.
Craig Smith is the Executive Director of the Downtown Napa Association.