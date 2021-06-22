Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Napa Farmers Market weathers the pandemic

And I thought my 2020 was a rough one… The Napa Farmers Market began the year knowing they had only a few months left at the Gasser Property.

They moved from there to the Expo. It was a funky layout, but most people liked it and were just getting used to it when COVID hit, and the Expo had to shut down all outside users.

Steve Carlin and the Oxbow Public Market saved the day, allowing the Market to move there, but from the beginning, it was only for three months. The City of Napa graciously stepped up and offered the use of the old Cinedome parking lot at Pearl and Yajome.

The Market board of directors had been searching for a permanent home for a couple of years, and though that spot wasn’t their first choice, under the circumstances they accepted the offer.

Man, did that turn out to be a home run for the whole community.

The Napa Farmers Market was voted the #1 best farmers market in the state in 2020. They served over 81,000 customers, hosted 37 farmers and 71 small business vendors.

Several years ago, the Market began matching every dollar presented from Cal Fresh families. Last year, that meant that $65,000 was provided in food assistance to almost 400 families.