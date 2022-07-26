Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: The Main Street Reunion Car Show is back

Last year, COVID-19 restrictions for events were lifted just as the summer started, and the Downtown Napa Association scrambled to plan activities for the year.

It was too late to pull off the August Main Street Reunion Car Show, but organizers thought that if they pushed out the Show & Shine until October, a smaller, more informal show usually held the night before the Main Street event, they could at least make that happen.

Car enthusiasts, who hadn’t seen a Napa show in two years, were thrilled. Everyone looked forward to the Show & Shine, set for Oct. 24.

Instead of cars and car enthusiasts, what Oct. 24 brought was a record day of rain, almost 8 inches of it. There wasn’t much to do except get out the umbrellas, and start planning for 2022.

This year, the two car events will take place on Aug. 19 (Show & Shine) and Aug. 20 (Main Street Reunion car show).

If history tells us anything about those dates, there will be lots of cars and car owners, lots of people coming out to admire the vehicles, and lots of smiles.

The Main Street Reunion car show originated in the late 1990s, a team effort of the Downtown Napa Association and Napa Valley Cruisers.

The DNA handles the logistics, and the Cruisers make sure the cars are there and that the show is well-run.

“It’s been too long since we’ve been able to have our car show, and people have really missed it,” said Chris Butler, a longtime cruiser who is running the show this year.

There will be 400 pre-1978 cars on display, most of them locally owned. Some participants are do-it-yourself-ers who spend years of love and sweat, turning every screw and fixing every dent and ding, to turn what they may have bought as junkers into showpieces. Even people who don’t think they care about cars are impressed when they come downtown to check them all out.

Ten years ago, Tammy Robinette, a cruiser and former co-chair of the car show, suggested the Cruisers add a pre-show Show & Shine.

“A Show & Shine event the night before the car show gives everybody another chance to see the cars in more of a party atmosphere,” said Robinette. “People can check out all the great cars, enjoy something to eat and drink, plus listen to good music too. How great is that?”

The first year, organizers thought they would be lucky if 50 cars showed up. There were 150.

Entering a car in Main Street Reunion is $40 before Aug. 1. A Show & Shine entry is $20. Attending the show is free of charge.

For more information, to register a vehicle or to order hats and tee shirts, visit DoNapa.com.

See you downtown!