Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: ‘Tis the season…in downtown Napa

After a year without a tree lighting ceremony or Santa, and two years without a Christmas parade, all three are back.

Christmas Tree Ceremony: November 24, (tonight!) at 6 p.m. in Veterans Park. There will be four short entertainment acts, after which Mayor Scott Sedgley will lead the children in a countdown to light the tree. Downtown Joes donates hot chocolate and Sweetie Pies lots of cookies. Boy Scouts from Troop 2 serves both to all who ask.

The Christmas Parade: Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 27 at 5 p.m. The parade starts at School and Second Streets, heads east to Brown, over to Third, and back up to School.

Grand Marshal duties this year are shared by Marco and Berenice Castaneda, co-owners of Don Perico Mexican Restaurant in Dwight Murray Plaza. Castaneda began his restaurant career as a busboy in a Mexican restaurant in Bakersfield. He worked hard, paid attention to every aspect of the business, and opened Don Perico with his then-boss in 1994.

A few years later, Castaneda bought his boss out, and has been the sole owner since. Marco is a quiet, unassuming man, and was clearly humbled when the board of directors of the Napa Downtown Association asked him to be the parade Grand Marshal for the community for which he feels an incredible sense of gratitude. “We love this community and appreciate all the loyal support we’ve had from the beginning.”

Napa Printing, Design Studio & Mail Center has also supported the parade for years. John Dunbar, who purchased the company in 2000, is committed to Napa.

“As a company, Napa Printing is honored to support the community. We have a vested interest in continuing to try and keep Napa a great place to live as well as a great place in which to do business.”

For the past nine years, the Kiwanis Club of Napa has been very involved with the parade. Their members handle the parade set-up, do all the judging for awards, and emcee the event.

And a special shout-out goes to the staff and elected officials of the city of Napa. Most of what they do is largely unseen — planning to make sure the event is safe, road closures, and overseeing closed intersections during the parade and clean up. Their contributions aren’t easy, are vital to the success of the parade, and are appreciated.

Santa Arrives: Twice, actually. Immediately after the parade (about 6:30 if you miss the event), he’ll be at Archer Hotel. All children who have been good should bring their wish lists with them. Hot chocolate and cookies for all. He’ll make a return appearance on December 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the firepit in First Street Napa. If need be, come both times and plead your case.

See you downtown!

Craig Smith is the Executive Director of the Downtown Napa Association. And if you love a good read, check out his novel Lies That Bind – How Do You Arrest Someone Who Doesn’t Exist? craig@donapa.com or 257-0322.