Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Trick or Treat in Napa

Diane Bishofberger, Bank of Marin Senior Relationship Manager for the Napa area, sat on the DNA board that considered adding the event.

She is a die-hard Disney fan and volunteered to lead the charge, and make sure that the day was one that children would love (and that Mickey would be proud of!)

Thanks to the Bank of Marin staff, characters from Disney and other movies that conjour up the Halloween spirit have shown up over the years for downtown for photos.

This year, trick or treaters may get the chance to pose with Woody from "Toy Story." They could find a couple of photogenic characters from Harry Potter there as well.

Backdrops will set the stage to make those pictures really pop. What a perfect Halloween!

“People are so creative with their costumes, and the kids are just delightful. Some of the youngsters who trick or treated the initial years now have children of their own. It is a community, family fun, Fall afternoon,” said Anette Madsen, co-owner of Anette’s Chocolates, who has participated from the beginning.

None of this would be possible without the support of downtown businesses and our sponsors, especially the Bank of Marin, which has supported this and all local downtown events from the beginning.