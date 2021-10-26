Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Trick or Treat in Napa

Think downtown Napa has turned its back on locals? Just go to any downtown event, and you’ll likely change your mind. Blues, Brews & BBQ, or the Main Street Reunion Car Show — the folks attending are overwhelmingly locals.
And if you think there’s nothing for kids to do, you haven’t been to a Hometown Halloween. Join us this Saturday and you’ll see local kids having fun.
Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the streets will be filled with local ghouls and goblins, as well as their parents, all looking for a sweet handout. Stores that display black and orange balloons are inviting kids to stop by for a treat.
Close to 100 merchants will participate this year, the sixteenth year of the event. Park anywhere downtown, and let the balloons lead you from there. Even if you don’t have children, get yourself a coffee or cool drink, find a good place to sit and watch the fun.
When the event began, it was intended to provide children with a safe place to trick or treat.
“There’s always been at least a little concern about the safety of children who were trick or treating. The Downtown Napa Association (DNA) thought it would be a great idea to offer a safe place to go, and the event was born. It’s been big since the beginning,” said Bill LaLiberte, past president of the DNA. “And, it’s free,” he added with a laugh.
Diane Bishofberger, Bank of Marin Senior Relationship Manager for the Napa area, sat on the DNA board that considered adding the event.
She is a die-hard Disney fan and volunteered to lead the charge, and make sure that the day was one that children would love (and that Mickey would be proud of!)
Thanks to the Bank of Marin staff, characters from Disney and other movies that conjour up the Halloween spirit have shown up over the years for downtown for photos.
This year, trick or treaters may get the chance to pose with Woody from "Toy Story." They could find a couple of photogenic characters from Harry Potter there as well.
Backdrops will set the stage to make those pictures really pop. What a perfect Halloween!
“People are so creative with their costumes, and the kids are just delightful. Some of the youngsters who trick or treated the initial years now have children of their own. It is a community, family fun, Fall afternoon,” said Anette Madsen, co-owner of Anette’s Chocolates, who has participated from the beginning.
None of this would be possible without the support of downtown businesses and our sponsors, especially the Bank of Marin, which has supported this and all local downtown events from the beginning.
And a big shout out to the residents of Napa who dress up in costume and join in to make this a fun, frightening and ghoulish day.
Happy Halloween.
See you downtown!
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Craig Smith is the Executive Director of the Downtown Napa Association. And if you love a good read, check out his novel Lies That Bind – How Do You Arrest Someone Who Doesn’t Exist? craig@donapa.com or 257-0322.