Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Welcome to YOUR Napa Valley Welcome Center

Whitney Macdonald, who manages the Napa Valley Welcome Center, hears it all the time: “This is the most amazing welcome center I’ve been in, anywhere in the world.”

More and more, staff hears that high praise from people who live in Napa.

“Since we opened in our First Street location (the center is behind Makers Market and across from Charlie Palmer) we have a lot of locals coming in,” said Macdonald.

One of the most striking features of the new center is the 9’ x 16’ video screen visible from First Street, which displays amazing photography and videos of the Napa Valley. Inside, folks can study a 3’ x 8’ scale model relief map of the Valley, providing even locals with a 3-D look at Napa.

The extensive retail collection is not tourist-y trinkets — its locally made candles, art, kitchenware and other products from Napa Valley.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Typically, when people got to a visitors center, they face rows and rows of rack cards, an attempt to help people plan their trips. It can be overwhelming, and it’s a lot of paper.

“We have 400 partners,” said Linsey Gallagher, Visit Napa Valley’s president, and CEO. “Each of them used to stock 100 cards at a time, re-stocking throughout the year.”