Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Welcome to YOUR Napa Valley Welcome Center
Downtown Talk

Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Welcome to YOUR Napa Valley Welcome Center

  • Updated
Whitney Macdonald, who manages the Napa Valley Welcome Center, hears it all the time: “This is the most amazing welcome center I’ve been in, anywhere in the world.”

More and more, staff hears that high praise from people who live in Napa.

“Since we opened in our First Street location (the center is behind Makers Market and across from Charlie Palmer) we have a lot of locals coming in,” said Macdonald.

One of the most striking features of the new center is the 9’ x 16’ video screen visible from First Street, which displays amazing photography and videos of the Napa Valley. Inside, folks can study a 3’ x 8’ scale model relief map of the Valley, providing even locals with a 3-D look at Napa.

The extensive retail collection is not tourist-y trinkets — its locally made candles, art, kitchenware and other products from Napa Valley.

Typically, when people got to a visitors center, they face rows and rows of rack cards, an attempt to help people plan their trips. It can be overwhelming, and it’s a lot of paper.

“We have 400 partners,” said Linsey Gallagher, Visit Napa Valley’s president, and CEO. “Each of them used to stock 100 cards at a time, re-stocking throughout the year.”

Paper is not the way millennials, who are coming to Napa in increasing numbers, like to get their information.

“We were starting to think about ways to evolve that business model,” said Gallagher. “Then COVID hit.”

The pandemic meant that paper was out, and the VNV staff was forced to adapt.

“We changed to an electronic model, which means we can completely tailor our concierge recommendations for guests’ experience and deliver information directly to their phones,” said Gallagher.

Visitors work with a VNV staff member to help design a custom itinerary, with all the right activities just for them.

If guests are interested in wine tasting, the staff will ask a series of questions, such as what varietals they are most interested in, if they want a winery tour, a dog-friendly facility or a winery with caves.

Similar questions can be asked to produce a list of restaurants or outdoor activities the guest might like. Once all the suitable selections have been made, the program produces an interactive list and map then downloads it onto their smartphones.

People leave the center with a complete itinerary at their fingertips, all organized for them. And it means there isn’t a shred of paper involved.

“We can do emails and phone chats in real-time as well,” said Gallagher.

The Napa Valley Welcome Center is at 1300 First St., Suite 313. Open every day except Tuesday.

Stop by the next time you’re downtown — who knows, you might be inspired to plan a day trip in your own hometown.

See you downtown!

Craig Smith

Craig Smith

Craig Smith is the Executive Director of the Downtown Napa Association. And if you love a good read, check out his novel Lies That Bind – How Do You Arrest Someone Who Doesn’t Exist? craig@donapa.com or 257-0322.

