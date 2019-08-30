It’s hard to resist visiting the Napa Valley and the North Bay Wine Country without falling in love and saying, “I could live here easily!”
Well, not so fast.
It’s not that easy. This article is not about financing or robbing a bank, but about the factors your broker may not offer.
1. Are you a city person or a rural farmer?
While many may have a dream of looking out the window at a vineyard or at the beautiful surrounding mountains, the reality may depend more upon the checkbook and timing. Napa County rural land can be expensive or highly restricted by limited utilities, environmental constraints or access. Napa’s multiple hamlets are unique in that they have an abundance of walkable neighborhoods, richly layered historic and traditional homes combined with year-round activities and a lifestyle hard to duplicate anywhere else in the world. The city of Napa has great historic character and beautiful tree lined streets.
2. Location, timing, readiness
Realtors love to say the key property ingredients are “location, location, location”, but to me I always believe it’s “location, timing, readiness.”
Being there at the right time in the right place is important, but doing your homework and getting all your ducks in order is essential. Look for the upcoming neighborhoods or less appreciated areas.
When considering purchasing in any of Napa’s communities, look to the side streets and the less traveled roads. Consider properties that have gone untouched on the market and make an offer.
3. Meet your future neighbors
I always tell property buyers, “go talk to the neighbors. They’ll tell you more about the property in question then home inspectors or the homeowner.”
4. Check with the local planning and building departments
For years, Napans have been adding to their real estate without building permits or proper inspections. That’s come back to haunt everyone. Many jurisdictions are “closing the barn door after the cows are out.”
If there aren’t proper permits or completed final inspections, property purchases could be in jeopardy.
5. Get a bird’s-eye view
Anyone that has taken a hot air balloon ride knows the fabulous views from high up on a great early morning in Napa Valley. Now you can have that done with a drone and many realtors have them. And, of course there’s Dr. Google.
6. Look in unconventional locations
You’d be surprised what you can find in the newspapers. Some people scour the announcements for properties going into foreclosure.
Sometimes people list properties that have been on the market a long time and are ready to discount. Also don’t be afraid to look at houses below your price range. They might be perfect for expansion.
7. Look for income property
Consider buying income property or even a residence that has an apartment that can be rented out or a vacation unit.
Chances are, you came to Napa on a vacation originally, so you won’t be the only ones. However, make sure they are legal and certified. You might rent out the main residence and use the apartment for your vacation trips.