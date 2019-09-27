Are we ready for the next bump in the economy?
I’ve received a few complaints… and a rock thrown through the living room window… that I should keep out of projecting business cycles.
But the question remains: are we looking at the return of the evil “R” word….recession?
If so when and how severe?
Everybody has their economic barometers and so do architects.
A little term brush-up: a recession is when the Gross National Product (GNP) drops across the board in all spending categories for two quarters in a row.
The old saying was,” If your neighbor lost his job, it’s a downturn. If you lost your job, it’s a recession.” Today with all the political screaming and arms fraying, it’s hard to get a realistic answer on national or local economic activity. Well, we architects may have some insights into where we might be going.
The American Institute of Architects releases the Architecture Billings Index which shows seven consecutive months of declining or flat billings and a 10-year low in Project Inquiries, the life blood of the profession.
The AIA’s Consensus Construction Forecast averaged eight national forecasters and predicted flat or a low 1.3 percent overall growth for non-residential construction through 2021. Big losers will be bricks and mortar retail, thanks to Amazon and friends.
The news that a recession may be in the works—whether tomorrow or two years from now—shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.
The current expansion began in 2009, and this summer it officially became the longest in U.S. history, starting with Obama, not the present administration. But I digress.
What about our local economy? Will both the shortage of workers and housing be the perilous challenge to the Napa Valley economy?
Nationwide, residential construction and reality sales will be down by 15 percent from the booming 2010s.
However, the drivers of home sales include demand, population growth, job creation and interestingly the surprisingly recent creation of new households by millennials splitting from their parents after years living in their basements.
The last recession had average households balloon up to 2.71 persons but now it’s down to 2.53 persons/household.
That’s about 1,200 more households required in Napa without any other population growth. They’re going to live somewhere: either in apartments or granny flats in Napa or Solano. There goes the commute.
Housing demand for the “Golden Valley” will continue regardless of economic downturns or poor harvests.
But more and more move-ups (and move-downers) home buyers will be looking for condominium, shared tenants-in-common as in San Francisco or other proprietorship devises limited only by one’s imagination.
This short architects snippet is subject to strong, gusty winds on the horizon that threaten to blow us off course: bad weather, poor grape harvests, trade wars, rising consumer prices, the Chinese economy and thousands of what-if’s that make forecasts easy to predict by even a rock.