CRISP Kitchen: St. Helena's hidden gem

Even before you walk into Annette Shafer’s CRISP Kitchen & Juice in St. Helena, it’s obvious that there’s something special going on inside.

The plants inside and out are creating a living, breathing environment that’s uplifting and reinforces the healthy vibe of the space.

Shafer, who is also a wellness coach, enjoys eating healthily but noticed so many people struggle with eating nutritious snacks and meals without feeling deprived of things. With that mindset, CRISP was born, but don’t worry, CRISP is not a health food store — it’s an experience.

Shafer created CRISP as a café with a selection of Grab & Go offerings as well as market provisions and lifestyle retail goods.

More than a decade ago, Shafer began to notice that things like fresh juice weren’t readily available in town, so she began to think about how to bring the things she values to a community that she really cares about. The St. Helena Farmer’s Market seemed like the logical place to start, so Shafer offered fresh food to customers there and began to amass a following.

Shafer espouses a non-diet approach to eating well that stems from the art of loving life, which the French call “joie de vivre.” She believes the key to happiness is all about establishing balance and embracing life “to live it rather than letting it live us.”

Annette has deep connections to St. Helena where she has lived since 1994. Husband Doug Shafer is president at Shafer Vineyards and Annette previously worked at the Culinary Institute of America as the director of operations and graduated from the east coast campus.

Her first published work “The Wine Sense Diet” debuted in 2000 and begins with a foreword by Robert Mondavi whose winery she worked for as the head internal educator. In it, she shares tips for a healthy diet that doesn’t exclude wine but includes moderate exercise. It’s a “formula to be fit, healthy and happy,” Shafer writes.

Shafer also draws on her childhood experiences growing up in a German family where both of her parents worked. She got to see farm-to-table living before it was trendy from watching her grandmother and great-grandmother in the kitchen.

“They did everything thoughtfully and frugally,” she said.

CRISP is a direct result of Shafer’s earlier work fermenting, baking and writing about a healthy lifestyle. Although she initially found a space to rent, it didn’t seem right.

“It’s taken me a while to put it together in a physical way,” says Shafer, who began customizing the space on Main Street in the fall of 2019 and finished it in May of 2020. Due to COVID-19 and the wildfires, however, 2021 came around and the area’s economic recovery hadn’t happened yet.

In the intervening months, Annette began doing research and development. She brought on Brandon Lemke, bringing valuable experience in systems that he gained working in both large and specialty restaurants.

Although he wasn’t sure about relocating to Napa Valley from Oregon, Lemke realized he liked CRISP’s innovative concept.

A year later Lemke said he feels certain he made the right choice and the only thing that might take him out of Napa is the opportunity to grow CRISP into future locations.

As the team came together, they began testing recipes with their existing customers at the Farmer’s Market, which became an ad hoc focus group. CRISP’s food and drinks are curated with a seasonal emphasis that’s also local, clean and green in all aspects.

Shafer feels that recent events in Napa have shown us all the need for compassion and patience. Because the pace of digital lives and the need to keep step can be overwhelming she wanted to create a place where the community can come together and connect.

The mission of CRISP is “to make it a whole lot easier for everyone to stay deliciously energized amid life's daily hustle.”

“We know all too well what it’s like to be constantly on the go and we get it; it’s truly a challenge to stay energized to keep up the pace.

Shafer hopes that by raising the bar for crafting the ultimate nourishing experience that enriches the body, mind, and soul for guests, the whole community, as well as the CRISP team, will benefit.

When it was finally time to open the doors, according to Shafer, team members were excited to see their customers’ faces when they taste items and to see their reactions.

Carla Morris, who lives in Angwin, visited CRISP for the first time in October when a friend recommended it. It came as a bit of a surprise, Morris says, that she hadn’t noticed it during the times when she has been assigned to work routes in St. Helena instead of her usual routes in Angwin for the Post Office. (“We’re the hidden gem,” Shafer says). Morris was impressed by the gluten-free and vegan options on the menu, particularly the avocado toast, the kale chips and the breakfast cookie.

The vegan rainbow bowl is one of the most popular items. “It plays to all six of the ayurvedic flavors: there’s a ferment, a green, a grain, a fruit, starchy vegetable, beet hummus and seasonal baked falafel,” Shafer explains.

“The essence of CRISP is energizing; it’s a great place for people who are looking for fresh food,” says Sydney Holt, a health-conscious college student.

As with all of her projects Shafer hopes that CRISP Kitchen will help change the healthy lifestyle narrative to one of abundance, and the team has sought out products that dovetail with that mission.

It seems appropriate that the team starts their day with a meditation and sometimes they need to stretch or step outside and catch a breath of fresh air; it is part of the freedom that Shafer’s “team first” approach embraces.

The idea of teamwork is essential for Shafer and success depends on “passion and purpose, grit and gumption, and a good dose of grace and gratitude.”

The CRISP model was designed with expansion in mind, so it’s possible other locations will follow.

“Napa brings visitors from all over the world and people are eager to see the concept expand,” says Shafer.

CRISP Kitchen & Juice is located at 1111 Main Street, St Helena. Info, crispkitchenandjuice.com; 707-657-4444.