'Custom' costumes: Halloween at Napa's Wildcat Vintage Clothing

Her “go-to” costumes for guys usually starts with suspenders.

“I have suspenders of every color,” said Witsil. “Some guys don’t want to get out of their jeans and this is a really fun way to take it to the next level. You can wear your jeans, get a fabulous shirt and throw on a fun bow tie and a top hat and some suspenders and you’ve got yourself a fun outfit.”

For those really wanting to make a statement, “I have a gold ‘Elvis’ suit, that I’m excited to see someone in,” said Witsil. “That’s $78. It’s a fabulous suit.”

“And I also have a fabulous polyester purple men’s suit that’s 70s inspired,” she said. Grape purple? Lavender purple? No, “’Purple Rain’ purple,” she said.

What kinds of Halloween costume trends is she seeing this year?

The Bettie Page pin-up look has been a solid trend for a couple of years, said Witsil. “You can go any direction with that,” she noted. Pick your favorite TV or movie character and dress up as a pin-up version of that character, she explained.

For guys, she’s seeing interest in old school “Mad Men” looks.

“A lot of guys want that classic I’m-drinking-a-Manhattan/Don-Draper,” outfit.