'Custom' costumes: Halloween at Napa's Wildcat Vintage Clothing

This time of year, plenty of Halloween costumes can be found for sale at the usual big box stores.
At Napa’s Wildcat Vintage Clothing, Thea Witsil says she offers something a little extra.
This downtown boutique not only has plenty of dress-up supplies to celebrate Oct. 31, she’ll even help you create a “custom” costume.
“We have a tendency at Wildcat to encourage people to be super creative and do one-of-a-kind looks, not costume in a bag,” said Witsil. “That’s what so fun about having a vintage clothing store.”
It’s not hard to come up with something unique for Halloween, explained Witsil.
For women, Witsil’s “go-to” look starts with fishnet or patterned leggings. Next add a frilly petticoat, a wide belt and “a cute little cummerbund.” Finally, top that with a camisole, fitted vest or off-the-shoulder blouse tied at the waist. Oh, and don’t forget the jewelry — Wildcat has plenty to choose from.
“Think Burning Man meets Cirque du Soleil,” described Witsil. “It’s flamboyant, it’s good for pictures, you can drink wine with it…” and also spill wine on it, she said with a laugh. “I even help with ideas of how to do the hair.”
“I’ll take the time,” to help any shopper perfect a look, said Witsil. “If they are in need of ideas or directions, I’m your girl. Let’s play dress up and see what we can create together.”
Her “go-to” costumes for guys usually starts with suspenders.
“I have suspenders of every color,” said Witsil. “Some guys don’t want to get out of their jeans and this is a really fun way to take it to the next level. You can wear your jeans, get a fabulous shirt and throw on a fun bow tie and a top hat and some suspenders and you’ve got yourself a fun outfit.”
For those really wanting to make a statement, “I have a gold ‘Elvis’ suit, that I’m excited to see someone in,” said Witsil. “That’s $78. It’s a fabulous suit.”
“And I also have a fabulous polyester purple men’s suit that’s 70s inspired,” she said. Grape purple? Lavender purple? No, “’Purple Rain’ purple,” she said.
What kinds of Halloween costume trends is she seeing this year?
The Bettie Page pin-up look has been a solid trend for a couple of years, said Witsil. “You can go any direction with that,” she noted. Pick your favorite TV or movie character and dress up as a pin-up version of that character, she explained.
For guys, she’s seeing interest in old school “Mad Men” looks.
“A lot of guys want that classic I’m-drinking-a-Manhattan/Don-Draper,” outfit.
And yes, even though bigger Halloween parties are a no-go this year because of COVID-19, people are not giving up on having fun, she said.
“That’s what I’m hearing a lot of people saying,” said Witsil. Instead of going out, “They are staying in their own pod but they still want to dress up.”
“We want to gussy up. We’ve been missing it.”
“We’ve been cooped up for so long, I’m seeing a lot of creative juices flowing,” she said. And by harnessing that creativity, “You can really put tougher a fabulous outfit that surpasses Halloween.”
Speaking of creative juices, Witsil has been working on a newer project. Over the past months, she’s made more than 1,200 one-of-a-kind COVID-19 face masks using vintage handkerchiefs, ties and other upcycled fabrics. Priced at $12 and $15, they can be bought at Wildcat.
Making all of those masks is one of the ways Witsil is personally coping with this pandemic.
“When I feel down I try to be of service,” she said. “It always is very uplifting to help other people out.”
For additional Halloween inspiration, Witsil will be offering a floor-wide vintage clothing sale from Oct. 22 to 31, “with great markdowns of everything vintage.”
Wildcat is located at 931 Coombs St. The store is currently open Thursday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
