Real estate developer Antonio Castellucci is proposing a mix of townhomes, affordable housing and single-family homes, mostly along Pope Street in St. Helena.
The St. Helena Estates project will come to the City Council at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Vintage Hall for a pre-application review, an early weigh-in that helps developers gauge support for a project before investing in detailed engineering plans and environmental studies.
“This project will bring the east side of town to another level,” Castellucci said.
The proposal, posted on the city’s website at cityofsthelena.org, includes 100 housing units and one small winery split among four properties:
- Parcel 1 (Mitchell Drive): seven affordable housing units on 0.32 acres
- Parcel 2 (south side of Pope Street across from Starr Avenue): 32 townhomes, 12 single-family homes and 12 accessory dwelling units on 10 acres
- Parcel 3 (north side of Pope Street, west of Peppertree Circle): 24 townhomes on 2.5 acres
- Parcel 4 (ag-zoned vineyard between Parcel 2 and College Avenue): One single-family home, one small winery and 12 farmworker housing units on 14 acres.
The plan would bring high-end housing to Parcel 2, which was once the site of unsuccessful affordable housing proposals by the nonprofits Our Town St. Helena (66 units) and Mercy Housing (112 units, later reduced to 98).
In contrast to those proposals, Castellucci’s plan would lower the density, focus on market-rate housing, and shift the required affordable housing to the ag parcel and the lot on Mitchell Drive.
Castellucci’s plan includes 19 affordable housing units: 12 farmworker housing units and seven affordable units. Only farmworker housing is permitted on the ag-zoned parcel, not traditional affordable housing.
“Nineteen units will make a dent” in St. Helena’s affordable housing shortage, Castellucci said, adding that some of the seven units could be reserved for city workers.
Castellucci expects water and traffic to be major topics of discussion as the project works its way through the approval process. However, the neighbors he’s met with are enthusiastic about the prospect of high-end housing that will boost property values.
“The neighbors need to be happy,” he said. “That’s so important.”
The project would require design review, a subdivision map for Parcels 2 and 3, a demolition permit to demolish residences on Parcels 1 and 2, a use permit for the small winery on Parcel 4 and to establish the project as a Planned Development, and a rezoning to establish a Planned Development Overlay.
The St. Helena Estates plan is Castellucci’s third development proposal. He dropped a hotel plan after strong opposition from neighbors, and he abandoned a housing proposal involving Parcels 2 and 4 based on feedback from a pre-application review in 2016.