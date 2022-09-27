Dip, dip, hooray! Bubel brings Chocolate Dippery to Napa and beyond

Roger Bubel has made his living helping people have fun.

For 18 years, he ran downtown Napa’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop. Before that, he owned the local miniature golf course and a chain of photo stations at theme parks where people could ham it up on mockups of killer whales, rhinos, alligators and bucking bulls.

These photos of people simulating terror or bravery were “simply hilarious,” said Bubel. They became family keepsakes that stuck around longer than mere memories.

Bubel sold his Ben & Jerry’s a few years ago. It had been a great ride, he said, but “I just wasn’t feeling it any more as an everyday store thing.”

Not ready to retire, he created “go bananas” — specifically, frozen bananas dipped in chocolate and rolled on one of a dozen toppings, sold from a cart at special events such as BottleRock, Porchfest, the Earth Day festival and Napa City Nights.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Bubel has now morphed “go bananas” into The Chocolate Dippery, which debuted during the Sept. 17 Bonnie Raitt concert at the Oxbow RiverStage. In addition to frozen bananas, the menu includes frozen strawberry kebabs and frozen cookie dough pops — both dipped in chocolate and rolled on your favorite topping.

Why the name change and expanded menu? “Chocolate is a much better hook” for attracting customers than touting bananas, he said.

The Chocolate Dippery’s offerings cost $4, or two for $7.

After nearly two decades as an ice cream man — sometimes called Napa’s “chief scooper” — why doesn’t Bubel have ice cream on his menu? When he sold his Ben & Jerry’s store, “I believe I signed a non-compete” agreement, he said.

Event catering is the way to go if you’re a retiree who isn’t retired, Bubel said. It’s part-time work with a long fallow period in the winter. And it’s a money-maker, although “if I wasn’t having fun with this, I wouldn’t do it.”

At this year’s Porchfest, he had customers lined up for four and a half hours without a break, he said.

Bubel grew up in the Rochester, New York area where he won high school honors as a wrestler. He and his wife Michal Farrell, an artist, moved to Napa in 1989 with their two daughters when he launched the killer whale photo attraction at Marine World, the forerunner of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

10 Questions for Roger Bubel of Ben & Jerry's Napa Roger Bubel said he migrated to California on the back of a life-sized fiberglass killer whale.

Napa is a great town to raise children, said Bubel, who employed his children at both his mini-golf business and the ice cream parlor, where they were often joined by their teen friends behind the counter. Today MacKenzie is a senior aquarist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Morgan is an elementary special education teacher in Hercules.

Bubel said he’s always liked to run his own businesses, although there have been setbacks along the way. In his early years, he had 18 photo op stations in theme parks across five states, but they were ousted by corporate owners who wanted the profits for themselves, he said.

“My experiences with these companies taught me how cruel business can be,” he said in a 2008 article in the Napa Valley Register.

Those early years with Ben & Jerry’s in downtown were a struggle, Buble said. Neighboring businesses resisted staying open evenings because foot traffic was so light. Things began to change only after voters approved the Napa flood control project, he said. “As soon as flood control went in, the money started pouring in.”

The Archer Hotel displaced his first Ben & Jerry’s in what is now the First Street Napa retail promenade. He was out of business for 18 months until the current location opened on Main Street.

Bubel said he has always worked to be part of the community. Ben & Jerry’s annual Free Cone Days raised donations for local causes. Personally, Bubel has written letters to the Register encouraging the end of single-use plastic bags at farmers' markets and promoting solar energy for new development.

His name has appeared more frequently on the sports pages of the Register. He was the wrestling coach for many years at Justin-Siena High School and for a time at St. Helena High.

At the end of his interview with the Register, Bubel said he had several more good ideas for businesses that he was checking out. Then he went out to his motorcycle, put on his helmet and zoomed off, yelling, “Get one of these. They’re so much fun.”