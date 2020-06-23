Disney World workers start petition urging theme park to delay reopening

But Demings said, realistically, "if you have any work location of any significant size, you're going to have positive cases."

However, the petition points out that DeSantis' multi-phase reopening plan indicated that the second phase, in which theme parks, bars and nightclubs could open back up, would begin once there was a downward trajectory of virus cases.

Over the past few weeks, Orange County and Florida have seen single-day records for the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus, prompting Demings to issue an executive order requiring all Orange County residents to wear masks. On Saturday, the state reported 4,049 new cases — the most Florida had seen in one day since the pandemic began.

DeSantis said the spike in cases is due to wider-spread testing and the "vast majority" of new cases are younger, asymptomatic patients not as likely to be killed by the disease. He has said he will not order businesses to shut down again or mandate that residents wear masks.

Demings has previously said that the situation is not worrisome enough to issue another stay-at-home order but he has not ruled it out. When asked about the petition, Demings through a spokeswoman said the decision over when to reopen is up to Disney and he has not discussed a postponement with park leaders.