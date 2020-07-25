Disneyland bound? Aviation company proposes Napa Valley to Orange County air service

Instead, JSX only uses private terminals at FBOs, which usually only cater to private airplanes.

“Napa County was not originally on our list of viable service markets for JSX,” said CEO and Founder of JSX Alex Wilcox.

“Though we would love to offer air service to a number of underserved communities, the decision for us must be pragmatic, and driven by the economics. If it were not for our longstanding relationship with the J3 Jet team, we would not be coming to Napa.”

JSX hopes to begin with weekly service to and from Orange County to J3 Jet’s proposed FBO at Napa County.

Additional flights from Orange County would increase in frequency, followed by cities such as Burbank and Seattle, said the release.

An Orange County resident, Blackmon noted the Orange County is the perfect initial city pair for Napa.

“Orange County is home to more than 116,000 millionaire households, the third highest concentration in the entire country. And right now, getting to Napa for them is painful.”