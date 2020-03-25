Downtown Napa restaurants pitch in during COVID-19 shelter-at-home

Frank has been providing 50 meals a month at the shelter for the past six months. When asked to step it up in response to the current situation, he quickly agreed.

“This is a great way to keep my key kitchen staff working and The Westin Verasa has a substantial banquet facility that we can put to good use," Frank said. "We’ll be cooking with donated food from a number of sources including the food bank and the Farmers Market.”

La Toque will likely have a PayPal button at latoque.com, so the money will go straight to the nonprofit that operates the shelter.

'That lets us cook, which is what we do best. Donate just $20, and we will make it really efficient,” Frank said.

Mick Salyer, owner of ZuZu, jumped in to help with his own unique approach. His delicious and popular paella is available to order online at zuzunapa.com, and Salyer is using the proceeds to support charitable work. This helps him keep staff working too.

Chuck Meyer of Napa Palisades Saloon, organized an informal telephone gathering of restaurants to see who might want to help. Twenty people jumped on the call, all looking for ways to help.