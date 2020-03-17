Downtown Rides offers free transportation, frees up parking, offers tours

Free rides in electric vehicles around downtown Napa. That’s the concept behind a new, veteran-owned family business called Downtown Rides, or DTR.
Napa native David Munk, 26, his mother Cheri Flohr and stepfather Mike Flohr, are the owner/operators of DTR, which they describe as providing “an extension of hospitality that goes beyond the front doors of hotels, restaurants, wineries and spas.”
One of Munk’s high school friends, Zach Zuniga, is DTR’s chief marketing officer and the only non-family member involved so far; an arrangement Munk said is working out well.
“It’s been awesome so far. Work meetings are about work. We all agree on that, and we’ve managed to keep things in their own perspective,” he said.
Aside from the convenience this new concept offers tourists and locals, alike, DTR helps keep imbibers off the roads, solves parking issues, creates a new advertising vehicle for local businesses and promises to create jobs, Munk said.
“We have two all-electric carts that can safely (they go up to only 25 miles per hour) take up to five passengers each to any destination within the downtown area,” the owners say.
“The way we are able to provide free rides is by partnering with local business that are looking to advertise within downtown Napa.”
Launched Feb. 1, the idea was born from a trip a year ago to Scottsdale, Ariz., where the Flohrs found carts driving around town, operating off of tips, Munk said.
He thought then that something like this could work in Napa, though the tips-as-revenue model didn’t seem the best way. Looking around, “we ran across another model (of a similar business) on social media, where they partnered with business, and it was like a light bulb.”
DTR is the only such business in Napa so far, and Munk said he hopes to lock that in more permanently.
“The city says it will limit the number of vehicles doing this,” so, once DTR reaches that threshold, “that will make us the exclusive operators,” he said.
“We presented our case to transportation businesses in Napa, and then with the City Council, and they approved it.”
Before starting DTR, Monk, who’s been married to Kendall Pickett for five years, has been a golf starter at the Silverado Country Club for about a year.
Before that, there was a four-year-stint in the United States Army, in which he served in the Second Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment. He deployed twice, to Afghanistan and Syria, he said. Munk’s brother is in the military now.
“Growing up, my family loved outdoors and sports, hunting, and I felt like (the military) was something I had to do for myself,” he said.
“It was part patriotism. I needed to feel I had provided something to this country that had provided everything for me.”
Back in civilian life, Munk said he’s now concentrating on helping DTR reach the potential he believes it has.
“The biggest thing we wanted to do was make Napa even more world class than it is already,” he said.
“People are walking out of their hotels, getting a free ride to where they want to go, or on a tour of downtown Napa. We’ve been doing that a lot. The primary way to get a ride (from DTR) is a wave-down, and we provide our numbers for a pick up. The hotels have our numbers.”
Flohrs, 50, is an economics teacher at Vintage High School. He said the free rides is the main thing.
You have free articles remaining.
“Safe rides for those who might be having a cocktail,” he said. “Parking is difficult in Napa. And we’re partnering with vintners down here to supply a good service to the vendors who are advertising with us, and visitors and tourists – and we’re acting as an ambassador for them once they get in our cart, for all parties involved. ” Tips are accepted but there’s no obligation, he said.
The idea seems to be catching on, the men said.
“The response from the riders has been really positive,” Flohrs said.
“We get five max at a time, and they seem to really enjoy seeing the city from this perspective, especially those who are coming from out of town. A more personal look at Napa. This gives us an opportunity to provide people some ideas about what Napa has to offer.”
Operating costs are paid for by local businesses, like restaurants, stores and pubs, who buy advertising on the DTR vehicles, Munk said.
As someone with a knowledge of economics, Flohrs said he thinks theirs is a sustainable business model that will ultimately be profitable.
“That’s our goal,” he said. “Either I’m really smart or I’m really dumb. We’ll find out.”
DTR offers three types of ads – a moving billboard wrap-around on the vehicles, which now are taken by Downtown Joe’s and Napa Valley G Experience, Munk said.
“Other options are a digital monitor inside the vehicles that plays 15-minute advertising videos,” he said. “A third option is an ad in our brochures that can have menus, wrap cards, postcards and business cards.”
Ad rates range from about $100 to about $4,000 per quarter. Since there are only two vehicles so far, space is limited, and once filled, potential advertisers go on a waiting list, he said.
Munk said they’re finding that so far they are averaging some 30 riders per day per cart on weekdays and some 50 per cart on weekends.
They operate Wednesdays through Sundays from 1:30 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, from Imola Avenue to Lincoln Avenue, and California Boulevard to Silverado Trail.
“Everybody that sees us in downtown or gets in the carts just love us,” Munk said. “The carts are so unique and it says ‘free rides,’ so, everybody is looking at us. We’ve gotten nothing but good feedback. Everybody’s been pretty accepting, which is awesome.”
Munk and his stepdad are also learning from the experience, including more about Napa history than they knew before, they said.
“We’re becoming the local downtown Napa tour guides – that was unexpected – but we’re realizing a big part of this business is people wanting to know the history,” Munk said. “We sometimes mention that some of the buildings are still vacant since the (2014) earthquake.”
Munk said he’s also enjoying the experience.
“I think it’s a pretty fun gig. I go drive around and talk about downtown Napa all day,” he said. “It’s cool to see everybody’s excitement, that’s the best aspect of the job. Everybody’s happy when they get in. Who’s not going to be happy getting into a free ride?”
But, even the best ideas have the occasional glitch.
“We’ve had one puker already – out the window — as we were pulling into the Oxbow (Public Market),” Munk said. “We expected it eventually. People are often drinking beer and wine. So, we got a kick out of that.”
If things go according to plan, Munk said he hopes to expand into other nearby cities/wine country, grow the fleet of carts and create jobs.
Local business interested in advertising can email info@dtrnapa.com.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com