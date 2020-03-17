Downtown Rides offers free transportation, frees up parking, offers tours

Launched Feb. 1, the idea was born from a trip a year ago to Scottsdale, Ariz., where the Flohrs found carts driving around town, operating off of tips, Munk said.

He thought then that something like this could work in Napa, though the tips-as-revenue model didn’t seem the best way. Looking around, “we ran across another model (of a similar business) on social media, where they partnered with business, and it was like a light bulb.”

DTR is the only such business in Napa so far, and Munk said he hopes to lock that in more permanently.

“The city says it will limit the number of vehicles doing this,” so, once DTR reaches that threshold, “that will make us the exclusive operators,” he said.

“We presented our case to transportation businesses in Napa, and then with the City Council, and they approved it.”

Before starting DTR, Monk, who’s been married to Kendall Pickett for five years, has been a golf starter at the Silverado Country Club for about a year.

Before that, there was a four-year-stint in the United States Army, in which he served in the Second Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment. He deployed twice, to Afghanistan and Syria, he said. Munk’s brother is in the military now.