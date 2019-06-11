“I just love the moon. It’s something I’ve always been drawn to,” said Julie Crisci, owner of Napa’s new Moonlight BarberShop.
Crisci offers traditional barber services primarily aimed at men. “The moon represents femininity and the sun represents masculinity so it’s perfect,” she said.
Crisci’s new shop has a distinctive feminine vibe to it, which is what she had in mind.
“The femininity is more prominent in my shop,” she says, “A lot of barber shops around town are kind of boring, whereas I look at hair cutting from a woman’s point of view. I want it to be more of a luxurious and elegant experience so my clients feel like a king sitting on a throne.”
Crisci said she spends at least 40 minutes on a haircut where the typical barber shop cuts hair in about 20 minutes.
Moonlight BarberShop offers services including hair and beard cutting as well as shaves with a straight razor and hot towels and that includes shaved heads. “I’d say almost 50 percent of my clients have beards these days,” Crisci said.
“It’s a fun way to be creative,” she said. “I’m a perfectionist and I see it as a challenge to make someone’s hair look really nice. It’s a cool field because it has a lot of aspects to it.”
“With the new hairstyles, including fades, the blending is so particular the smallest amount of hair removed makes it look different. So I see the haircut as a piece of art.”
Crisci said she finds healing aspect to hair cutting fulfilling.
“Making someone feel better also makes me feel good,” she said. “That’s really attractive to me because it makes me feel like I am fulfilling my purpose. I’m nurturing and taking care of people and they leave here feeling better.”
Crisci said her interest in hair cutting began when she was a teenager.
“I had three sisters, so we always had boys at the house and I always wanted to cut their hair and make them look nice,” she said. “That’s how I got started.” She also cut hair for male family members.
The lifelong American Canyon resident said she has been cutting hair professionally for only two years, thanks to the financial challenges from a divorce.
“I kind of had to re-invent my life,” Crisci said. “And barbering was my best option to have stability.”
The mother of a seven-year-old son, she went to barbering school to get her license. “You spend about 1,500 hours learning the basics and then take a huge test to earn your license,” she said.
After graduating from barber school in 2017, Crisci worked in a little barber shop in north Napa for almost a year and a half. “But from the beginning, having my own barber shop was my goal,” she said. “When I found this place I acted on it really fast and I’m so glad I did because it turned out to be exactly what I wanted.”
The L-shaped space at 303A Post Street in Napa where Crisci hopes to add spa services like facials as well as hair and scalp treatments.
“But first I have to get things rolling,” she said.
Moonlight BarberShop offers its services by appointment, but also accepts walk-in business. Crisci said appointments are good for people with busy schedules who doing want to spend time waiting.
So far, she said the reaction from her customers has been good. “I’ve had people tell me it’s the best haircut they’ve ever had in their life,” she said. “If anyone wants to give me a try, I say let’s do it.”
Crisci said repeat business is the lifeblood of her business. “When I get people coming in once a month, that’s what I like to see,” she said. She recently added a new barber so she can handle more business. “That’s really exciting.”
Moonlight BarberShop prices range from $25 for a haircut, $15 for a beard trim, $40 for a hot towel shave. Seniors and military members can receive $5 off any service.
Currently Moonlight BarberShop is open five days a week (closed Sunday and Monday). For details, call 707-666-2955.