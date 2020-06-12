EV Floral Design opens in Calistoga

After renting studio space first in St. Helena and then in the Bale Mill Inn property on Highway 29, Ramey kept an eye out for a location to open her own shop.

One day last fall, after an eye exam at Dr. Neely’s office at the Calistoga Family Eye Care Center, she noticed the empty space across the street. When she learned that the Yo el Rey coffee roastery had closed, she decided that would be the perfect spot for her shop.

She got a permit from the city in January and construction began. Ramey designed the space herself.

Then came the shelter-in-place order, postponing Ramey’s plans for opening. “But in some ways, that was OK,” she said.

“I had a brand-new baby girl (now 7 months old), and I had more time to spend with her.”

And clients were still asking her to provide flowers for their homes. “I had to go to Safeway to get the flowers,” she laughs, “and had them drop-shipped to clients.”

Now, Ramey, with the help of Barbie Trattler, who has worked with her for five years, have opened and are ready for business, from individual stems to festive bouquets and more formal arrangements.