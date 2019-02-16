Ted Hall, owner of Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, is proposing to add a hotel near the corner of Main Street and Mills Lane in St. Helena.
The 65-room hotel would be made up of 10 one-story buildings. It would operate in conjunction with Farmstead restaurant. Mills would be realigned to form a four-way intersection with Main Street and Grayson Avenue.
St. Helena Planning Director Noah Housh said the city is still working with Hall to finalize the project description and finish some technical studies.
The hotel would take up 6.1 acres. The remaining 3.9 acres on the property, which are zoned for agricultural use, would become an “organically certified fruit and vegetable farm,” according to a staff report.
In addition to the hotel project, Hall seeks to expand and modify Farmstead restaurant to relocate the baking operation to the Logan-Ives House, expand the restaurant’s storage space, and accommodate new events and classes, a butchery, and retail meat sales.
Housh said he doesn’t have a timeline for when the project might come up for public hearings. The project’s environmental effects will probably be analyzed through a mitigated negative declaration rather than a full environmental impact report (EIR), Housh said.