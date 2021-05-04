First Crack: Napa locals launch Napa Valley Lobster Co.

This way, she gets to keep her hand in as she works to help build the new brand based on her years of expertise and experience, Koenig said.

A separate arm of the umbrella business owned by he and wife, Napa Valley Lobster Co. is a catering firm specializing in “authentic southern style lobster boils.”

“We can cater a lobster boil for groups as small as four to six in a backyard, up to 300 and 400 people – when those events start happening again – for wineries and corporate and private events, milestone occasions, like weddings, etc.,” he said.

Thirty-something parents to an 8-month-old daughter, the Koenigs’ first foray into food service is Napa’s Heritage Eats, which according to its website is “where around the world meets home. Delicious meals inspired by homes across the globe. Made for yours.”

Inspired by a worldwide trip in 2014, Heritage Eats is —“a single place in Napa that brings together flavors from around the globe,” the site says.

The Koenigs set out to start a community-oriented, family-friendly, casual restaurant, and Heritage Eats has survived the shutdown intact, by remaining nimble, Ben Koenig said.