Napa’s newest shopping and dining destination, First Street Napa – a 325,000-square-foot mixed-use development in downtown – recently hosted a meet-and-mingle event for the development’s current office occupants, including Silicon Valley Bank, Compass – formerly Pacific Union International -- and the newly opened headquarters of John Anthony Family of Wines.
In addition to enjoying bites from First Street Napa restaurants attendees sipped wines from John Anthony Vineyards and JaM Cellars, showcasing how the new mixed-use ‘ecosystem’ benefits all users.
“Hosting First Street Napa’s office tenants at one gathering together with our restaurants was a highlight for me on the journey of this development,” said Todd Zapolski, managing partner of Zapolski Real Estate, co-developer and partner of First Street Napa.
John Anthony Family of Wines’ new headquarters is First Street Napa’s latest office tenant to open its doors.
“Having grown up in Napa and starting my businesses here, it has always been important to me to invest in the city,” said John Truchard of John Anthony Family of Wines.
The 1300 First Street office building features high ceilings, natural light, modern lobbies and access to two adjacent parking garages. The two remaining office spaces are 4,000 and 1,600 square feet, respectively.
“These are great spaces, right in the heart of New Napa,” said Joe Fischer, broker for Strong & Hayden, a commercial real estate firm specializing in Napa County properties.
First Street Napa, owned and managed by Zapolski Real Estate, LLC and Trademark Property Company currently includes Archer Hotel Napa, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, Overland Sheepskin Co., Compline wine bar + restaurant + merchant, Napa Valley Jewelers, Makers Market, lululemon athletica, Eiko’s Modern Japanese Cuisine, Lush, Brown Estate, Mecox, Silicon Valley Bank, Tommy Bahama, Kalifornia Jean Bar, Compass and State & First. Coming in December are Napastäk, Macbella and Mayacamas.
