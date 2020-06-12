First Street Napa launches 'recovery card' loyalty program

First Street Napa announced several initiatives to greet visitors this summer, including the new FSN Recovery Card loyalty program and new #WeLoveYouNapa art wall.
The FSN Recovery Card provides cardholders with access to special perks, promotions and discounts at First Street Napa tenant businesses, said a news release.
All benefits will be listed on the First Street Napa website: firststreetnapa.com/coronavirus/#recoverycard. A total of 100% of the proceeds from the purchase of the card will go back to OLE Health.
The card is valid in July and August, and is available to purchase for $50 at weblink.donorperfect.com/FSNRecoverycard.
“Our retailers, restauranteurs and wineries have put together some great benefits for the FSN Recovery Card, and we are all looking forward to again welcoming our friends and neighbors to First Street Napa. We’ve implemented extensive protocols to create a safe environment for all,” said Todd Zapolski, managing partner, First Street Napa. “We love our community, and we’re here as partners in recovery.”
When completed, the vivid new mural, created by Napa-based contemporary artist Mikey Kelly, will echo that sentiment, said the release. A striking heart and “#WeLoveYouNapa” message welcomes all those who pass by.
Kelly uses a mathematical framework to create murals through a repetitious network of hand painted lines. "He designed the installation specifically for the site to bring joy as the city reopens," said the news release.
A few new tenants have opened recently, including contemporary women’s clothing store I-ELLE and pet boutique Milo & Friends. In the coming months, Copperfield’s Books and specialty children’s boutique, Cupcake, will also open. Planned fall openings include the official Napa Valley Welcome Center and Spaces coworking hub.
“There are more ways than ever to shop local here at First Street Napa,” Zapolski added. “Whether via curbside pickup, personal shopping experiences or in-person, our open-air center offers a great diversity of dining and retail options for our guests.”
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
