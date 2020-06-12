First Street Napa launches 'recovery card' loyalty program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First Street Napa announced several initiatives to greet visitors this summer, including the new FSN Recovery Card loyalty program and new #WeLoveYouNapa art wall.

The FSN Recovery Card provides cardholders with access to special perks, promotions and discounts at First Street Napa tenant businesses, said a news release.

All benefits will be listed on the First Street Napa website: firststreetnapa.com/coronavirus/#recoverycard. A total of 100% of the proceeds from the purchase of the card will go back to OLE Health.

The card is valid in July and August, and is available to purchase for $50 at weblink.donorperfect.com/FSNRecoverycard.