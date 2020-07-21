Five-day caregiver strike at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

Campbell would lose three sick days per year under the proposed contract, and worries that will be harmful to patients.

"I would lose three sick days a year. We've learned with COVID-19 that people are being forced to work when they're sick and not having access to quality affordable health care. It's not only bad for the person, it's bad for society. And, in our case, it's bad for our patients," Campbell said.

According to Campbell, the hospital is using the pandemic to justify their budget cuts.

"They're using COVID as the reason [for the cuts], saying that it's been hard on them financially, and I'm sure it has. I know it's been hard on me personally financially, but they paid me and my colleagues less because our patient loads have been lower," Campbell said.

According to Campbell, the hospital is currently faced with understaffing and not enough protective equipment.

"There is chronic understaffing throughout the hospital. We also do not have enough personal protective equipment. Now, we're being asked to wear the same mask the whole day. We're also being asked to wear the same N95 masks for a week unless something happens to it. Five months ago you threw that stuff out after single use," Campbell said.