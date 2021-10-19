 Skip to main content
Flamingo Resort names Palmer to top job

Flamingo Resort of Santa Rosa announced the appointment of Michael Palmer as general leader. 

"A seasoned hotelier with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Palmer brings a plethora of local connections and a unique insight from his tenure as general manager of Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley," said a news release.

Palmer’s various other general manager positions include Embassy Suites, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Pacific Host Hotels.

Info: flamingoresort.com

Go inside Napa's new Cambria Hotel Napa Valley. This 90-room hotel is located at 320 Soscol Ave. It is managed by Azul Hospitality.

