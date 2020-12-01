Flower power: Napa's Garaventa's celebrates 50 years

For the Garaventa’s, the hard work paid off as their clientele grew, recalled Gary.

After just two years, the local florists relocated to its current location at 851 Lincoln Ave., providing customers with additional space, refrigerated storage and parking lot access, said Gary.

A true family-owned and operated business, for the first 10 years, Gary’s employees consisted of his aunt and cousins.

Upon starting a family, Patty retired from teaching and took over the bookkeeping responsibilities. Together, the young couple had two children, Gina and Peter Garaventa. Today, Gina is next in line to take over the family business.

As their business flourished, soon it became time for Gary to hire additional employees. Hiring the “right” people was essential.

Employees like Cheryl Redfern, who has worked with the Garaventa’s for nearly 40 years, have been instrumental in the growth of the business, said Gary.

These loyal employees are family and provide the same level of care and dedication that Gary and Patty have been committed to, they said.

Even with COVID-19 regulations, Garaventa’s Florist works hard to keep their employees and shoppers safe, said Gary.