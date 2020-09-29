Flowers that delight and surprise: Bellevue Floral Co. offers “bespoke floral artistry”

“On my wedding day, Christina went from dropping off the bouquets to the girls, the boutonnieres to the groom’s house and then straight to decorating the reception venue. The locations were a bit far from one another, but she was always on time. Not only was she nice, but there was not one minute where I worried anything was going to go wrong,” said VanderKlugt.

Designing for smaller, more intimate celebrations

Yan is currently making floral arrangements for family gatherings, special moments, and “micro weddings” for couples holding scaled-back events. In addition, she is designing floral displays for businesses welcoming back customers and employees.

Daniel Singer, a neighbor and friend of Yan, said his girlfriend loved the bouquets “with cool color schemes that Christina created.”

“Christina works with nontraditional colors like maroon and light orange. She can put together amazing designs quite quickly. My girlfriend also enjoyed the dried floral arrangement she made. It’s been on her desk for the past few months,” said Singer.

Yan said her pandemic-related changes include contactless drop-off delivery for almost all arrangements. She also limits how much contact she makes with flowers and greenery at flower marts.