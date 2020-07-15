Foie gras can be sold again in California, judge rules

The issue of whether foie gras can be produced and/or sold in California has been simmering in courts for years.

California's ban on the production and sale of foie gras (pronounced fwah grah) originally went into effect July 1, 2012, eight years after SB 1520 (by then-Sen. John Burton) was signed into law by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2004.

The long lead time was intended to give the state's sole producer, Sonoma Foie Gras, ample time to "modify its business practices." However, the law also applied to the sale here of foie gras produced outside California.

In 2012, fans of the delicacy were given 100 days' notice before the prohibition started, and they flocked to foie gras dinners throughout the Bay Area. During the prohibition period afterward, some chefs got around the law, which specifically forbade the sale of foie gras, by giving it away. But they risked demonstrations by animal rights protesters when doing so.

Farmers in Canada and New York and a restaurant then challenged part of the law that banned liver produced out of state from being sold, which led to a resumption of foie gras dishes being served in California restaurants. The ban went back into effect after the Supreme Court decided not to hear the case, pending action in the lower court.