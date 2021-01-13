French Laundry garden parcel sold for $9 million

A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.

One group of owners, JT Relais LLC, which includes restaurateur Thomas Keller, sold the parcel to a group called French Laundry Partner LP. Thomas Keller is also a member of that limited partnership.

The sale closed in late October, according to county records.

The land includes two units of residential housing which have been located on the parcel since before the town was incorporated, said City Manager Steve Rogers.

The value of the land lies in the development rights, said Rogers.

Back in 2007, the town approved a French Laundry inn for the site. However, that project did not go forward, likely due to the Great Recession, said Rogers.

“I think that’s actually a fair value,” said Rogers about the $9 million selling price. “You have to remember that’s $3 million a commercial acre for a highly developable parcel in Yountville. And there’s just not that much property commercially zoned in Yountville that’s undeveloped.”