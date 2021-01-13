 Skip to main content
French Laundry garden parcel sold for $9 million

French Laundry garden parcel sold for $9 million

French Laundry garden

In this photo taken Thursday, March 19, 2020, people work in the gardens of The French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

 Eric Risberg

A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.

One group of owners, JT Relais LLC, which includes restaurateur Thomas Keller, sold the parcel to a group called French Laundry Partner LP. Thomas Keller is also a member of that limited partnership.

The sale closed in late October, according to county records. 

The land includes two units of residential housing which have been located on the parcel since before the town was incorporated, said City Manager Steve Rogers.

The value of the land lies in the development rights, said Rogers.

Back in 2007, the town approved a French Laundry inn for the site. However, that project did not go forward, likely due to the Great Recession, said Rogers.

“I think that’s actually a fair value,” said Rogers about the $9 million selling price. “You have to remember that’s $3 million a commercial acre for a highly developable parcel in Yountville. And there’s just not that much property commercially zoned in Yountville that’s undeveloped.”

Rogers said any development agreement would include a requirement for replacement housing. With a new hotel and the loss of two homes, approximately 10 units of housing would be required as part of the project.

A representative for the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group could not be immediately reached to comment on this story.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

