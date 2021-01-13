French Laundry garden parcel sold for $9 million

A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
One group of owners, JT Relais LLC, which includes restaurateur Thomas Keller, sold the parcel to a group called French Laundry Partner LP. Thomas Keller is also a member of that limited partnership.
The sale closed in late October, according to county records.
The land includes two units of residential housing which have been located on the parcel since before the town was incorporated, said City Manager Steve Rogers.
The value of the land lies in the development rights, said Rogers.
Back in 2007, the town approved a French Laundry inn for the site. However, that project did not go forward, likely due to the Great Recession, said Rogers.
“I think that’s actually a fair value,” said Rogers about the $9 million selling price. “You have to remember that’s $3 million a commercial acre for a highly developable parcel in Yountville. And there’s just not that much property commercially zoned in Yountville that’s undeveloped.”
Rogers said any development agreement would include a requirement for replacement housing. With a new hotel and the loss of two homes, approximately 10 units of housing would be required as part of the project.
A representative for the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group could not be immediately reached to comment on this story.
WATCH NOW: Here's How to Regrow Green Onions in Nothing But Water
PHOTOS: 'The French Laundry, Per Se,' a philosophical new cookbook from Thomas Keller and his team
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Napa County is looking for ways to make the recent megafires a memory, not a harbinger.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
Napa County residents will be vaccinated in various stages dictated by their occupation, health and age, among other considerations.
Napa’s police chief resigns, after less than three years on the job, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
Napa County’s luxurious Meadowood Napa Valley resort is preparing for its rebirth following the devastation of the Glass Fire that caused an e…
Some in Napa Valley's hospitality workforce haven't worked since the spring. Others thought they'd survived the worst of the pandemic — only t…
Napa County is seeking ways to keep the 2021 fire season from being a repeat of 2020 and 2017.
Three Upvalley cities ranked high in a new report on the Safest Cities in California.
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com