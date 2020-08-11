From Australia to Napa: Ewart builds social media business in wine country

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ME Creative, a social media firm in Napa, wants to change how Napa wineries engage with guests.

“Social media allows a winery to really distinguish itself and welcome customers in the way that works best for it. That may be for a tasting, an online purchase, or an event like a wedding,” said Michelle Ewart, owner of ME Creative.

Ewart said it helps to seek out what customers are looking for by reviewing their Facebook posts, tweets, Instagram photos, and more. A winery can then invite selected customers to visit or purchase wine.

Through interaction, wineries can grow communities of guests who enjoy everything from the winery’s grounds to its event services. The winery can also use tools such as newsletters, photos, and hashtags to define and strengthen its brand.

Ewart said during the pandemic, her number of clients has shot up. Increasingly, wineries are using her consulting skills and services to increase online direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales.

“One of the good things about hiring me is I am local, versus an agency out of San Francisco. I’ve lived in Napa Valley since 2014 and know it well. I’m able to come see a winery, take photos, and get to know people. (Then I) design a strategy for the business that fits,” said Ewart.