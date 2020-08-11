From Australia to Napa: Ewart builds social media business in wine country

ME Creative, a social media firm in Napa, wants to change how Napa wineries engage with guests.
“Social media allows a winery to really distinguish itself and welcome customers in the way that works best for it. That may be for a tasting, an online purchase, or an event like a wedding,” said Michelle Ewart, owner of ME Creative.
Ewart said it helps to seek out what customers are looking for by reviewing their Facebook posts, tweets, Instagram photos, and more. A winery can then invite selected customers to visit or purchase wine.
Through interaction, wineries can grow communities of guests who enjoy everything from the winery’s grounds to its event services. The winery can also use tools such as newsletters, photos, and hashtags to define and strengthen its brand.
Ewart said during the pandemic, her number of clients has shot up. Increasingly, wineries are using her consulting skills and services to increase online direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales.
“One of the good things about hiring me is I am local, versus an agency out of San Francisco. I’ve lived in Napa Valley since 2014 and know it well. I’m able to come see a winery, take photos, and get to know people. (Then I) design a strategy for the business that fits,” said Ewart.
Different wineries, different approaches
Every winery has its own needs. That’s the reason ME Creative does not offer social media “packages,” said Ewart.
“Typically, wineries along Highway 29 rely on visitation to build brand awareness,” Ewart said. “Guests can find them easily and either make appointments or walk in. Wineries that are harder to visit have a purely DTC focus. Their priority should be to encourage people to view their website and shop there.”
Ewart said one of her former clients, Gratus Vineyards in Pope Valley, benefited from telling the “interesting story behind the business, using photos and content that painted a picture of the winery’s history.”
Gratus Vineyards’ website shares the story and background of the property, information about its clubs, and the wines.
Thomas Wargovich, owner of Gratus Vineyards, said he worked with Ewart for two years to create a website “that gets all of our guests together and lets them know they are special.”
“She did something for us every day, from adding beautiful botanical photos of exotic plants on the property to making brochures and reaching customers through digital marketing tools like Mailchimp,” he said. “She taught me that social media is really necessary, and she was also very responsive.”
Wargovich added over the course of working together, he and Ewart became friends.
“We still text each other often. I trust her 100 percent. She has my interest and the brand’s best interest at heart,” said Wargovich.
Kyle Noble is the direct-to-consumer marketing manager for Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, a Connecticut-based importer and distributor that markets wines from Napa Valley and around the world. Noble said Ewart has mentored him in wine industry social media practices since 2018.
As of July, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits is contracting with Ewart to create engaging and professional social media creative assets for one of its priority national wine brands.
“In the past, she has also assisted with content and hashtag strategies, as well as advised on brand messaging,” said Noble.
Noble said Ewart excels in vineyard photography, creative bottle shots and content strategy and messaging.
“There is a big difference in the style of photography used on a website or on printed advertising versus that used to engage customers on social media,” Noble said. “Michelle has a strong sense for what works best on social media. She is able not only to represent a brand and match branding and tone, but to truly engage consumers. That’s really what we’re all trying to do on a daily basis.”
Finding creative partners
Ewart said that working with other professionals is helpful, especially “when I can’t be in two places at once, such as during harvest.”
Two individuals Ewart works with frequently are Napa photographer Pat Branch of PBmedia, Inc. and Santa Rosa-based digital marketer Taylor Eason, owner of Cork & Fork Digital Media.
“I’ve worked with Michelle doing product shots and portraits, photo retouching, and aerial photography since 2017,” Branch said. “Together, we create images to represent a winery’s style while considering the image’s end use, and the target demographics. Often, we do some pre-production and Michelle puts together a shot list, which saves a lot of time. That helps to allow ideas to marinate before the camera comes out of the bag. Other times, shoots are more candid, especially when harvest or event shots are needed.”
Branch said one of his favorite things when doing aerial work is when an unexpected movement in the frame from a person, animal, or vehicle happens to complement the movement of the drone and the angle of the camera.
Eason, who has worked with Ewart since 2018, said Ewart handles social media for four accounts for Cork & Fork Digital Media.
“She’s creative, responsible, reliable, and customer-service oriented,” said Eason. “She’s also very relaxed and loves working in the wine business. Her passion is palpable.”
Eason said during the pandemic, social media has been a lifeline for wineries.
“We have been hosting live social media events, offering DTC wine offers, and communicating directly with customers a lot more these days. We think these activities provide respite from the calamity happening around them,” said Eason.
Eason said email remains wineries’ primary marketing tool, but paid advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, are an effective way to reach customers who do not open emails.
“Retargeting these non-openers has been a crucial aspect of online sales success for small to mid-sized wineries during the pandemic. In some cases, it’s replacing wholesale-driven losses and then some,” said Eason.
A start in the Caribbean
Ewart, who has long been interested in social media, initially furthered her skills in the tools in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
She started her career with a Bachelor’s degree in tourism from Swinburne University of Technology in Australia.
“I married an American and moved to the U.S. right after graduation, first to Washington state. Later, we moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands and worked in distilling for Jim Beam. While I was there, a shop in St. Croix asked me to manage their social media for them. That’s how I got my start, at $50 a month,” Ewart said.
Ewart first visited the Napa Valley as a tourist. When she came to the North Bay stay, she began work as a social media manager at Global Wine Company in San Rafael. In 2015, after Global Wine Company closed, Ewart joined Delicato Family Wines as a social media specialist. A year later, she left to become an independent contractor.
“Those first few months were go-go-go,” she said. “I traveled all over Napa Valley and went to many seminars about the wine industry. (It) helped me make connections and learn about the area.”
Although Ewart’s family was not in the wine business, she was familiar with the industry. She grew up in the Yarra Valley of Victoria, a region well known for producing Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and sparkling wine.
“One thing I like about the Napa Valley is it’s a small community where people know one another,” she said. “That makes it similar to where I grew up. I feel at home.”
Ewart said her favorite thing about working in social media is the relationships she has built and continues to develop.
“I also enjoy being able to help wineries who make an incredible product bring their story to fruition digitally,” said Ewart. “There’s nothing better than hearing the joy in a client’s voice when I’ve told them that their social media post was reshared by a noteworthy account, gaining hundreds of thousands of eyeballs.”
Ewart now has several other types of clients beyond wineries, including restaurants in Sonoma County, a brick- and-mortar store in San Francisco, and businesses in Hawai’i.
“My advice for those who are starting a business is know your worth,” Ewart said. “Also focus on time management. Ninety percent of what I do in social media is planned in advance.”
Ewart said it’s also important to make time for yourself and your family.
“Now that I have a child and am self-employed, I’m striving to do my best for my clients while finding time to spend with him. Social media requires interaction and creativity. But you can find that flexibility to create a balance,” said Ewart.
Info: ME Creative, 707-606-8852, mecreativenapa.com
Watch now: the start of harvest 2020
You can reach business editor Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.