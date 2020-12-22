From blank canvas to new Napa store: Eyes on I-ELLE

Chelsea Cortese, owner of I-ELLE, in First Street Napa across from Napa Valley Jewelers, knows her customers and demographics inside and out, and she should.
She was practically born into the business — her mother started and opened I-ELLE 42 years ago before Cortese was even born. When her mom passed away five years ago and Cortese took over, “it was a seamless transition,” she said. “My mom had a great concept that was working.”
Cortese made a few tweaks here and there but wanted to carry on the family tradition. She has the support of a great staff, some of whom have been with her for 15 years. Her customers also know a good thing when they see it, and tend to become life-long clients.
“Our customers are about quality, not quantity,” says Cortese.
“Most are women who are willing to spend a little more on a quality piece that will last ten years. That’s very important to me.”
Although 80% of the merchandise at I-ELLE is what Cortese calls “affordable and washable,” all are clothes that will last.
“You get a good bang for your buck,” she said. “Our lines won’t fall apart after three washings.” When she shops for the store, Cortese hand picks every item.
“We look for quality, lines like Nic & Zoe, Habitat, Gentle Fawn, Molly Bracken, and NYDJ.”
Cortese, of course, began her own career working at I-ELLE as a kid. She’s only had a couple of other jobs, the longest of which was being a stay-at-home mom.
She’s very thankful for the time she had to focus on her children, but she jokes that she has too much energy and desperately needed a professional platform. “Being at home all the time just didn’t cut it.”
I-ELLE moved to downtown Napa in May. From the moment Cortese met the leasing team at First Street Napa, her intuition told her this was the right move to make.
“I have a strong business instinct,” she said. “I just know. I’ve always been highly, highly intuitive.”
The team at First Street Napa was a dream to work with. “They were on-time and very helpful.”
The store was an empty box when she signed the lease. “It was a blank canvas,” Cortese said. “I was able to put all my knowledge and experience into the design.”
Cortese’s instincts serve her well. A couple of years ago, she’d become exasperated with women’s button-up tops that continuously “gapped” at the bust. Many women have had to deal with that issue, but Cortese took it to the next level.
In a moment of inspiration, she developed “Tukked,” a new product line that solves the problem. “We’ve taken the very classic button-down blouse and transformed it to fit every woman’s body. Tukked Shirts solves the ‘boob gap’ issue permanently,” said Cortese.
“Women now have the freedom to wear a button-up dress shirt without having to worry about exposure of their bust area. Women no longer have to choose between a blouse fitting their bust or their waist; it fits both at the same time.”
Customers can browse tukkedshirts.com for a full inventory of that brand, or visit I-ELLE for select items.
A source of pride for Cortese and all the staff at I-ELLE is to know their customers and what they already have in their closets. “You don’t have to buy a new wardrobe every year.”
Often, customers are shown accessories to pieces they already own, creating a new look.
“We can take something and show you ten different ways to wear it,” said Cortese.
For her, the sale is never about money, it’s about education and experience.
“If it doesn’t look good on her, I don’t want her to buy it.” Cortese will suggest a different neckline or waist, or even a different item altogether if it looks better on a woman.
Cortese loves to do wardrobe consulting, even if she’s never met the customer.
“You can call us and we’ll talk size, body shape, colors and styles, and we’ll deliver things for you to try to your house. And we’ll make sure you look good.”
I-ELLE is open daily at 1300 First Street, Suite 378, 707-944-2282, ielleclothing.com, tukkedshirts.com.
You can reach business reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com