From blank canvas to new Napa store: Eyes on I-ELLE

Cortese, of course, began her own career working at I-ELLE as a kid. She’s only had a couple of other jobs, the longest of which was being a stay-at-home mom.

She’s very thankful for the time she had to focus on her children, but she jokes that she has too much energy and desperately needed a professional platform. “Being at home all the time just didn’t cut it.”

I-ELLE moved to downtown Napa in May. From the moment Cortese met the leasing team at First Street Napa, her intuition told her this was the right move to make.

“I have a strong business instinct,” she said. “I just know. I’ve always been highly, highly intuitive.”

The team at First Street Napa was a dream to work with. “They were on-time and very helpful.”

The store was an empty box when she signed the lease. “It was a blank canvas,” Cortese said. “I was able to put all my knowledge and experience into the design.”

Cortese’s instincts serve her well. A couple of years ago, she’d become exasperated with women’s button-up tops that continuously “gapped” at the bust. Many women have had to deal with that issue, but Cortese took it to the next level.