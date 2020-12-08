'From top to bottom': Napa business heats both floors and ceilings

“It can take an average of a decade to recapture the extra cost,” Luttrell said.

But, as you can imagine, trying to install pipes in an existing floor or ceiling would be cost prohibitive, which is why it can only really be done with new construction, he said.

But, when the hydro-heating/cooling technology is installed, the temperature in every room in the house or building can be controlled separately with its own thermostat, he said.

Warm’s media manager Jordan Deemer said there’s a concerted effort underway “to clarify what we do for the community and it’s pretty difficult to understand the mechanics of it. That’s our main goal – the marketing. We’re on Facebook, Instagram and we have a blog and a newsletter.”

Larry Scanlon, who has been Warm’s design manager for 30 years said, like many of the (15 mostly local, from Napa, Vallejo and American Canyon) employee/owners, he stays with the firm because “I like communicating with our clients, architects and contractors, and explaining our warm floor system to them, and I enjoy working with the people I work with here.”

The most challenging part of the job for Scanlon is “troubleshooting and figuring out what can be done to make sure the client has the best possible system designed for them.”