'From top to bottom': Napa business heats both floors and ceilings

You might have heard about heated floors. But how about a heated ceiling?
Napan Michael Luttrell can explain.
Luttrell’s company, Warm Corporation West, creates hydronic radiant cooling and heating systems that use water to heat and cool a house — both in floors and in the ceilings.
This married father of one and grandfather of two didn’t invent hydronic radiant cooling and heating, but he said it seemed like the field to go into when the times made his occupation untenable some four decades ago.
“I have a background in aerospace and nuclear engineering, working to rebuild water-cooled submarine nuclear reactors on Mare Island, and when the energy crunch came in the 70s, with an oil embargo, I decided to go out on my own,” he said.
“It was a question of what to do, and since I already knew about hot water and electronics, this seemed the natural thing to do, and that led to Warm Floors – water pipes in the floor that heat the house. And from there, just five years ago, we moved to put pipes in the ceiling that allow us to heat and cool. We changed the name from Warm Floors to Warm Corporation West, and these are our two main products.”
Adding water pipes in the ceiling to absorb the heat in a room to cool it is not the only thing about Luttrell’s company to change. It is also now 30 percent employee owned, he said.
Luttrell explained how the Warm Corp. system works.
“For heating, the pipes get warm from the water heater and radiates the heat into the floor,” he said. “For cooling, the water absorbs heat. This technology is carbon neutral. We do these with reversible heat pumps, that heat and cool, it’s all electric, and can be powered by solar panels.”
Luttrell said his water-powered heating and cooling system is more efficient than other methods and has no carbon footprint. On the other hand, while it’s less expensive to run, it’s significantly more expensive to install and really can only be done during new construction.
Luttrell said the water heating/cooling method has several other things to recommend it: it uses a closed circuit, endlessly recycling the same water; the pipes used are “extremely durable crosslink polyurethane which are used in everything from water mains to dialysis machines.” They are also flexible and unlikely to break from most earthquakes, he said.
He realizes it’s complicated, and among his most pressing goals is to get people to understand what Warm Corp. does.
“The short answer is we’re a design-build mechanical contractor specializing in hydronic radiant cooling and heating,” Luttrell said, adding that while this “invisible and totally silent heating/cooling method” can cause your gas bill to rise, “it’s the most efficient heating and cooling system in world.” And while it costs twice as much to install as forced air, it costs half as much to operate, he said.
“It can take an average of a decade to recapture the extra cost,” Luttrell said.
But, as you can imagine, trying to install pipes in an existing floor or ceiling would be cost prohibitive, which is why it can only really be done with new construction, he said.
But, when the hydro-heating/cooling technology is installed, the temperature in every room in the house or building can be controlled separately with its own thermostat, he said.
Warm’s media manager Jordan Deemer said there’s a concerted effort underway “to clarify what we do for the community and it’s pretty difficult to understand the mechanics of it. That’s our main goal – the marketing. We’re on Facebook, Instagram and we have a blog and a newsletter.”
Larry Scanlon, who has been Warm’s design manager for 30 years said, like many of the (15 mostly local, from Napa, Vallejo and American Canyon) employee/owners, he stays with the firm because “I like communicating with our clients, architects and contractors, and explaining our warm floor system to them, and I enjoy working with the people I work with here.”
The most challenging part of the job for Scanlon is “troubleshooting and figuring out what can be done to make sure the client has the best possible system designed for them.”
While Luttrell said he did not invent the technology Warm uses, “I wish I did. But, we have innovated by using a bunch of products we put together to make the whole thing more efficient.” Warm is the only firm in the area doing what the company does, he said.
“There’s (a similar firm) on the peninsula, and the manufacturer is in Santa Cruz,” Luttrell said.
The whole thing has provided Luttrell a great life, he said. So much so, that despite “retiring” more than once, the 80-year-old doesn’t seem to be able to make it stick.
“I like it because we’re making a difference,” he said. “We’re designing and installing the most efficient heating and cooling system in the world today, so I like to think that we’re making the world a better place and providing something valuable to our clients.”
Luttrell said he and his people see themselves as furnishing something more than just temperature control.
“Some of us like the feeling of doing something important,” he said. “We’re helping keep people healthy, since there’s no air blowing around, so you’re not blowing pollen and dust and viruses around.”
The best part of doing what he does “is having interesting and challenging work every single day,” he said. The worst part? “Knowing it can’t go on forever. Someday I’m going to have to retire. Or maybe not.”
Info: 707-257-0880, meluttrell@warmfloors.com, warmcorpwest.com.
