Linsey Simpson Gallagher has been named the new president of Visit Napa Valley, effective Feb. 4.
Gallagher will report to Clay Gregory, who will remain at the organization as CEO to provide guidance and mentorship during the transition, according to a news release from the agency.
Gregory, who will celebrate his 10-year anniversary with Visit Napa Valley in June, will provide "continuity of information and knowledge transfer" as the agency's long range plan is drafted, said the release.
“Linsey joins us after 10 years in a senior leadership position at the California Wine Institute, and has strong relationships with key stakeholders and partners, including Visit California and the Napa Valley Vintners,” said Gregory.
“I am confident that Linsey will be an excellent leader for our team as we enter into a new decade strategically promoting the Napa Valley as one of the world’s premier destinations and positioning tourism as a long-term community partner.”
Gallagher most recently served as vice president, international marketing for the California Wine Institute since 2008.
“I am thrilled to be joining this unique and dynamic organization and have long admired the work that Clay Gregory and his team have done to build the reputation of Napa Valley as a world class destination,” said Gallagher.
At the California Wine Institute, she was responsible for managing California’s wine export program; overseeing collaborative efforts with Visit California, the state’s marketing organization; and leading an international team of 25 staff, including 16 international representative offices, as well as a team of four at the San Francisco headquarters.
She also led market expansion strategies and tactics in key emerging markets such as China, as well as developed markets including Canada, the UK and Mexico.
From 2006 to 2008, Gallagher served as vice president of regional development for Simpson Development Corporation, a real estate developer based in Norwich, VT and Naples, FL.
She gained wine industry experience at E. & J. Gallo Winery from 2002 to 2006. Prior to this, Gallagher was manager of finance for the NBC Today Show and a financial analyst for General Electric Capital Services.
“My work with the California Wine Institute has helped grow California wine exports by nearly 80 percent to more than $1.5 billion, with our wines being shipped to 125 countries throughout the world," said Gallagher.
"A large part of that success is telling the stories of the Golden State as an iconic and aspirational destination and connecting this special place with our world class wine producing region. The diversity and quality of California wines has been the focal point of our messaging, and Napa Valley is the crown jewel of California’s winegrowing regions," she said.
"I look forward to promoting and protecting this beautiful valley by acting as a steward of the Napa Valley brand, and am honored that Clay and the board of directors have entrusted me with this opportunity," said Gallagher.
Gallagher is an undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont and an MBA degree from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She speaks fluent Spanish. Gallagher lives in Napa.