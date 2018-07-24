A traditional way to celebrate the 26th anniversary is with a gift involving pictures. However, Napa Valley Jewelers had a better idea.
To help celebrate 26 years in the jewelry business in Napa, Kent Gardella, owner of Napa Valley Jewelers, opened his new location within the redesigned First Street Napa shopping center.
The grand re-opening last March marked the end of a nearly four-year-long journey.
While the change in location was not a part of Gardella’s original plans, he said he could not be happier with the outcome.
“The process took a lot longer than expected, but the new store is comfortable and open with lots of natural light,” Gardella said. “Everyone who comes in the store says ‘Wow, look at this!’”
Since the developer, Zapolski Real Estate, LLC, took the old center down to the concrete, according to Gardella, he was able to create the interior of his new space from the ground up as he envisioned.
“The developer gave us complete say on the interior and they are happy with what we did,” he said.
Working with Rebecca Yudice from R & R Design Studio, Gardella was able to create the space he had been dreaming of for a long time.
“I wanted the space to feel almost as though customers could take a self-guided tour without feeling pressured or that they couldn’t take their time,” he said. “It feels more like a gallery now.”
Adding to the gallery feel of the store is the glass chandelier, which was one of Gardella’s must-have features, and the addition of art glass to the merchandise line.
“I’ve always felt that jewelry was art that you wear, especially if it is not mass produced, and I wanted my new store to have that feeling of art,” said Gardella.
“I have been an admirer of art glass for years and it just mixes so easily with the jewelry; is visually stunning.”
The collection of art glass available at Napa Valley Jewelers has been curated by Ronda Schaer from the former RAS Galleries in Yountville.
“My wife and I would go into RAS Galleries and just drool, it was all so beautiful,” said Gardella.
From vases and decorative bowls to fruits and intricate sculptural pieces, customers will be delighted in the art glass collection available, Gardella said.
“We want to offer something beautiful to wear on your body and something beautiful for your home,” he added.
Between the jewelry and art glass collection, Gardella strives to carry pieces from local and regional designers whenever possible, and is exploring ways to expand this focus.
“We are planning on doing some feature shows with local artists,” he said.
“We are working on making new relationships and plan to have four shows a year featuring North Bay artisans.”
While the design and building of the new store location was a detailed plan, Gardella said his start in the jewelry business nearly 40 years ago happened by accident.
After separating from the military, he went back into banking, a job he had while in college.
“While working at a bank I saw an ad for a job at a jewelry store, so I went to work there. I thought I could work there until I figured out what I wanted to do when I grew up,” Gardella said with a laugh.
“But, I never left the jewelry business.”
Listening to his entrepreneurial instincts, Gardella opened his first jewelry store in Santa Clara five years before making the move to Napa more than 25 years ago.
“I had known a location in Napa was going to be available. And when I knew I wasn’t going to be able to keep my store in Santa Clara because they were remodeling that mall, I got in my car and drove up to Napa,” he said.
“My wife and I fell in love with the location and the community; we aren’t going anywhere.”
Napa Valley Jewelers is located at 1300 First St., Suite 365 in Napa. For more information, call 707-224-0997. or visit Napavalleyjewelers.com.