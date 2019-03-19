“I have tongue thrust and cannot breathe through my nose,” said Ming-Cee Ryan of Napa during a recent appointment with Krista Gavira.
Gavira is a licensed dental hygienist and founder of a new business in Napa called Second Breath OMT.
“Krista helped pinpoint my problem and is helping me correct it,” Ryan said.
OMT stands for Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy. Gavira helps patients overcome bad bites and other issues with their teeth that affect their health.
“As a myofunctional therapist and a dental hygienist, I am trained to identify problems with muscle function of the face, throat and mouth,” Gavira said. “I coach patients on proper nasal breathing techniques.”
Because Gavira had similar myofunctional problems as a child, her concern and empathy for her patients resonates.
“It was nice to learn Krista went through the same issues herself. It helps make her treatments even more special,” Ryan said.
Gavira’s own tongue tie was not diagnosed for many years which caused her to snore, endure facial pain and even undergo surgery on her tongue. Her husband has a history of sleep apnea. Her 2-year-old daughter grinds her teeth.
“I started this new business to heal my own family,” Gavira said. “If you catch these types of problems early enough you can treat them and eliminate many, many issues.”
Dentistry is in Gavira’s blood. Both her father is a dentist and her brother is an orthodontist in Napa.
Gavira works out of her father’s dental office as a hygienist part time and concentrates on growing her new business the rest of the week.
Therapy can include tongue exercises and behavior modification to promote proper tongue position and can improve breathing, chewing and swallowing.
Most patients need weekly sessions for three or four months, which cost between $1,600 and $2,500 and includes all follow-ups for one year. Gavira does offer all new potential patients a complimentary two-hour session and evaluation.
Myofunctional therapists are like personal trainers or physical therapists for the mouth and face.
If these issues are left unaddressed they may have a negative effect on proper facial development and esthetics, chewing, swallowing, speech, dental health, sleep, breathing and overall health.
“The payoff to all of this,” Gavira said, “comes in two or three months,” when patients start to improve.
Second Breath OMT is located at 3434 Villa Lane, Suite 120. Details: 707-337-4950, secondbreathomt.com.
“I started this new business to heal my own family,” Krista Gavira, owner, Second Breath OMT.