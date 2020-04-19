Gerrett Snedaker: Wine Country Real Estate Trends for March 2020

It would also put us at 4.9 months supply of inventory. Forty-nine percent of the inventory in Napa County (148 properties) is priced at $1,000,000 or above. Approximately 85% of the homes in Coming Soon and TOM status are owner occupied.

New sales (84) are 18% below the pace of last year (103) and are slightly ahead of the 84 sales last month.

It is interesting to note that the “new sales” number for February 2020 was adjusted from 92 to 84. This would seem to indicate that 9% of those February sales canceled prior to closing. There is a 3.6 months supply of inventory based on the current sales pace. The Days on Market for homes closing in Napa County is currently 82 days.

We expect this to be protracted with the current circumstances. The median price of the 75 homes closed in March in Napa County ($739,000) is 7% ahead of the median price of a year ago ($689,000). Over the past four months, Napa County homes are selling at roughly 93% of original list price.

Napa County luxury homes: