Gerrett Snedaker: Wine Country Real Estate Trends for March 2020

As we remain under Shelter in Place (SIP) orders in wine country to support the slowing of the transmittal of the coronavirus, the activities of Realtors, similar to many other businesses, are limited significantly.
In Sonoma and Napa Counties, as of this date, real estate brokerage activities are considered an “essential business."
Still, Realtor activities are restricted in the following ways:
1. Doing business virtually – seeing properties, signing documents, etc.
2. Limited ability to visit vacant properties with clients
3. No ability to visit/enter occupied properties
4. The transfer of homes should be deferred, if possible, to a time when the SIP orders are lifted
We have seen buyers and renters coming from more congested areas such as San Francisco. They appear to be looking for more “space” around them.
Napa County:
The inventory of homes and condominiums available for sale in Napa County at the end of March (302) is 12% below the inventory in March 2019 (342) and it is 9% below the inventory last month (330).
At the end of the month, there were 26 listings in “Coming Soon” status and another 84 “Temporarily Off Market”. If those were added to the “Active” inventory, there would be 412 active listings. This would be consistent with the inventory levels we usually see in April.
It would also put us at 4.9 months supply of inventory. Forty-nine percent of the inventory in Napa County (148 properties) is priced at $1,000,000 or above. Approximately 85% of the homes in Coming Soon and TOM status are owner occupied.
New sales (84) are 18% below the pace of last year (103) and are slightly ahead of the 84 sales last month.
It is interesting to note that the “new sales” number for February 2020 was adjusted from 92 to 84. This would seem to indicate that 9% of those February sales canceled prior to closing. There is a 3.6 months supply of inventory based on the current sales pace. The Days on Market for homes closing in Napa County is currently 82 days.
We expect this to be protracted with the current circumstances. The median price of the 75 homes closed in March in Napa County ($739,000) is 7% ahead of the median price of a year ago ($689,000). Over the past four months, Napa County homes are selling at roughly 93% of original list price.
Napa County luxury homes:
If one takes the highest quartile (25%) of available inventory as the “Luxury Market”, the luxury market begins at $2,200,000 in Napa County at this time. The number of closings (76) of Luxury Homes (sales price in excess of $2,100,000) in Napa County for the period 4/1/19 to 3/31/20 compared to 87 closings in the period 4/1/18 to 3/31/19. This is a decrease of 13%.
