Remember Napa’s Kay-Bee Toys and Miller’s Outpost? How about Napa Valley Traditions, the second-floor holiday display at McCaulou's or the Christmas/patio furniture store on Jefferson Street? Any recollection of Weisfield’s Jewelers, Carithers, Albert’s department store or Levinson’s pharmacy?
If you’ve lived in Napa for longer than a few years, chances are you might recognize a few names. And if you’re a longtime Napa, you might have actually done some holiday shopping at some of these oldies but goodies.
As long as the newspaper has been printed, retailers have been placing ads to sway shoppers this time of year.
A glance at the pages of the past show a wide range of goods and items for sale, all fitting the life and times of that particular era.
For example, in December 1945, retailers like Albert’s – located where Kohl’s is now -- described itself as “The Big Christmas Store.”
Albert’s advertised “bed jackets” for women in “small and large floral prints” for $5.95 each. “The Banker” robes for men, made out of a ‘heavy wool” fabric with “self-sash belt,” sold for $10.
Also that month, Montgomery Ward advertised “exquisite” handbags -- “a gift she’ll remember” -- in materials including alligator, lizard or sheepskin – “every one with a zipper!” Prices were $2.98 to $4.98 each.
In December 1955, Carithers advertised its department store as “Your world of Christmas joy.” Located at 1127 First Street (now home to Napa County offices), the ad touted nylon hosiery ($1.95 a pair), large floral print handkerchiefs with hand-rolled edges ($1 each), compacts ($3.50), “famous Old Spice” shaving lotion for men ($1) and “smart”-looking cuff links at just $1 a pair.
Fast-forward 10 Decembers later to 1965 and Weisfield’s Jewelers, located at 1238 First Street (now home to the Archer Hotel Napa) offered “value priced” gifts “for an appreciated remembrance.”
Those gifts included Sunbeam products “for an exciting Christmas,” such as an electric slicing knife for $24.99, a 9-piece Teflon coated aluminum cookware set for $9.99 and an electric can opener for $12.99. “No payments till 1966,” reads the ad.
Mervyn’s (now Kohl’s) was open in Napa by 1965, and the department store used 1960s-style graphics to advertise “gown and peignoir sets” for $13.98, “satin bound” nylon pajamas for $9, and “perfectly proportioned slips and half slips” starting at $2.99.
By 1976, national retailers like JCPenney, Emporium Capwell and Macy's were running full-page ads in the Register during the holidays.
“Nick of time gifts!” the JCPenney ad reads. “Come one, come all to fantastic sales and savings!”
As the years passed, the latest in technology started popping up in Register holiday advertisements.
In December, 1986, at Emporium Capwell announced “ALL ELECTRONICS ARE ON SALE!” in an ad that ran on page 21. A Zenith VHS VCR was $299, a Panasonic camcorder “with autofocus” was $1,299, a “radio cassette recorder” (AKA: boombox) was $89.99 and an answering machine also $89.99. “Don’t miss that important call!” the fine print read.
Holiday ads for the merchants at Napa Town Center (now First Street Napa) in 1991 mention a few names that might ring a bell like The Limited, Miller’s Outpost, Blue Chip Cookies, Foot Locker, Waldenbooks, Merksamer Jewelers, Shades of California, Expressly Portraits and Kinney shoes.
The center advertised a contest to win one of 30 $100 gift certificates. “It’s easy… and fun!” to enter, reads the print ad.
By 1996, ads show that the cellphone era is in full swing. GTE Wireless advertised a boxy flip cellphone for $19.95 a month. “Not Only Can You Afford To Give Your Kids A Cellular Phone, Now You Can Afford For Them To Use It,” the headline promises.
More familiar Napa names pop up in holiday ads in 1996, like JV Beverage Warehouse, then at 426 First St. by today’s Copia.
“We’re Your North Pole,” reads the headline. “A warehouse bigger than Santa’s. Shipping faster than a speeding sleigh. Expert staff cuter than elves.”
A 12-pack of Budweiser was $5.99, Christian Brothers Brandy $12.99 and Bailey’s Irish Cream $14.99.
Times have changed, but the sentiment hasn’t.
“Happy Holidays,” reads a December 1999 advertisement from Safeway.