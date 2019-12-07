Michelle Gilbert and her mother-in-law Shawn Gilbert have a thing for vintage European treasures, French antiques and farm-style finds.
And now they’re sharing that appreciation with the rest of Napa.
A pop up store for their business, Gilbert Country Antiques, debuted after Thanksgiving at First Street Napa. It’s open on Thursdays to Sundays until Dec. 15.
The store can be found at 1300 First St., in suites 315 and 317, next to Compline and near the center’s signature cork oak tree.
“I really love vintage items,” such as a rustic farmhouse look, said Michelle Gilbert, who lives in Napa. Plus, “I really love doing displays and the décor,” with those items.
“I love the quality of the materials,” said Shawn Gilbert, who lives in Antioch. “They have a uniqueness about them that’s not like the manufactured items of today,” she said.
“The other part is that I like being able to show people how you can repurpose something from the past and make it part of your present. That it works beautifully.”
And keeping it affordable – “Affordable vintage items that don’t cost thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Michelle. “Everyone can afford to have something vintage in their home.”
Examples of items found at the Gilbert Country Antiques pop up include linens, pillows, European and French tableware, baskets, wine artifacts, champagne buckets, bottle drying racks, a vintage wine corker, a vintage wine press, Christmas trees made of vintage music paper and other décor.
The pop up also sells new items like mercury glass candleholders and handbags made from cowhide.
One best seller is rustic barn stars from old barn roofs from the east coast of the U.S.
“They are very, very cool,” said Michelle.
The pop up may be temporary but their business is not. The two women have been running Gilbert Country Antiques for almost nine years. Their main focus is traveling to various antique fairs, shows and markets around California and Oregon. They’ve also had their goods at various consignment and other collectives, including the former Tews Treasures in Napa.
To resupply their inventory, the two meet suppliers who have filled containers with French and European items and shipped the goods to the U.S. From those containers, the Gilberts then select what they want to repurpose or resell for their own business.
Michelle said she got the idea to do a pop up in Napa and cold called the leasing agent at First Street Napa.
“The space is sitting empty anyways,” Michelle recalled thinking.
“It’s a win-win,” she said. “We might meet some customers; pick up some extra business."
"We offer something different. We’ve had a lot of locals shopping for a unique present. You can’t go to the mall and get what we have in here,” said Michelle.
“Everything we sell here is all stuff we would put in our own house,” said Michelle. “We love everything we buy. It makes us love what we are selling.”
What will the two do after their pop up closes?
“Enjoy Christmas and have a nice relaxing winter,” said Michelle.
“Start gearing up and getting ready for our spring events,” said Shawn.