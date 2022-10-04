Go inside if you dare: Spirit Halloween haunts new Napa home

A “Squid Game” player, Mirabel from “Encanto,” characters from “Stranger Things” — even a Flamin' Hot Cheeto.

Such are just a few of the many costumes/alter egos now available at Napa’s seasonal Spirit Halloween store. The store opened on Aug. 30 at Napa Premium Outlets, 629 Factory Stores Drive.

Popular costume themes this year include characters from Disney’s “Encanto,” and Ghost Face from the “Scream” series, said Lily Lopez, store manager.

“With the new ‘Halloween’ movie coming out, a lot of people are buying Michael Myers stuff,” as well as outfits inspired by “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game,” added employee Diego Meyer.

Western-style wear such as cowboy hats and boots “have been super popular this year,” said Rachel Will, Spirit Halloween territory support manager. “Our adult horror shop,” which includes a “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” section “is pretty popular,” she added.

And then there are the flaming hot crunchy Cheeto outfits. For $29.99, Cheeto lovers can buy a flaming-hot Cheeto dress (and headband). For $39.99, Cheeto fans can upgrade and wear a red/orange foam hot Cheeto disguise, black sunglasses included.

For those who like spooky accessories, cross body purses are another popular choice, Lopez said. Spirit Halloween sells cross body bags in the shape of a carving knife, pumpkin, a coffin, a Dr. Seuss fishbowl, a Beetlejuice book (“The Handbook for the Recently Deceased”) and more.

“I really like working for Spirit; it’s fun,” said Lopez. This is her third year working at Napa’s Spirit store (she also works for the Napa Valley Wine Train).

So far, the manager has hired about 15 employees, “but I’m still looking for more,” said Lopez, who is 19.

That includes a recent new employee, Meyer, who is 18.

“I like the Halloween environment,” Meyer said.

“It’s easy to start conversations with people,” when they’re costume shopping, Meyer said. “For example, yesterday someone came to buy Velma and Shaggy,” costumes from “Scooby-Doo.”

“I said, ‘Don’t drop your glasses because you’re not going to be able to find them,’” referring to Velma’s notoriously bad eyesight.

Napa Spirit employee Sonia Jimenez, 21, said she loves working for the Halloween store.

“I just love meeting new people,” and finding out what themes or characters they’re interested in, she said.

Jimenez said she also really likes being part of the Spirit of Children program. “I love asking people for donations,” she admitted with a big smile.

According to the company, since 2007 Spirit shoppers, vendors and licensing partners have donated to Spirit of Children, Spirit Halloween's charitable foundation. In turn, it supports Child Life programs at more than 150 children’s hospitals throughout North America.

This is a big year for Spirit of Children as it will surpass $100 million milestone in total donations raised, said a news release. To date, Spirit Halloween’s charitable foundation has raised $93 million, with a record goal of $18 million in 2022, it said.

Store employees ring an “iconic purple cowbell” each time a donation is made.

So far, the Napa outlet location has been a good choice, Lopez said.

Halloween enthusiasts may recall that for the past two years Napa’s Spirit store was located where Brick & Mantel recently opened in the Bel Aire Plaza.

Yes, this store is smaller than the Bel Aire store. But they’ve maximized every square inch of retail space, said Lopez.

It’s still early October, but Spirit Halloween is already selling out of some items including certain Funko Pop figures, blankets and home décor.

“And shirts,” said Lopez. “We’ve been selling a lot of those already.”

Packaged costumes start at around $29, said Lopez, though spirithalloween.com offers baby costumes for as low as $19.98.

Life size or larger animatronic figures including “Nozzles the clown,” “Lil Skelly Bones,” “Monty” cymbal-clanging monkey and “Possessed Pumpkin” are ready to take home to terrorize. Larger animatronics start at around $99 and go up to as high as $349.

Visit spirithalloween.com, to get a 20% off coupon, Lopez suggested. In addition to other COVID precautions, the store doesn’t offer dressing rooms. “But we do exchanges and returns,” the manager said.

According to a news release, Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, with more than 1,450 locations in strip centers and malls across North America.

Celebrating more than 39 years of business, Spirit offer one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories, the release said.

Info: Spirit Halloween, Napa Premium Outlets, 629 Factory Stores Drive (next to Michael Kors) Napa, CA 94558 (855) 704-2669, spirithalloween.com. Open daily, as late as 10 p.m. Hours will change as Oct. 31 gets closer.

Readers: Are you creating an elaborate or unusual Halloween display/costume this year? Contact Register Reporter Jennifer Huffman at jhuffman@napanews.com