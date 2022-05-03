Goodbye PG&E: off-grid energy solutions provider comes to Napa

Starfish Electric Company, an off-grid energy solutions provider, recently opened a Napa office and launched its service "to provide ultra-reliable, clean power for homes."

Starfish designs, installs, and helps operate off-grid energy systems — with integrated solar, battery storage, and generator — that allow homes to disconnect from the electric grid completely, said a news release.

“People are sick and tired of the outages, the excuses, and the ridiculous bills,” said Sam Brooks, Starfish founder & CEO. “We’re here to solve this problem — once and for all.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Starfish is one of the first companies in the US to focus exclusively on off-grid energy systems for homes. The firm makes going off-grid possible through rooftop solar; battery storage much larger than conventional installations; generators powered by underground propane tanks; and smart home solutions.

“Until now, going off-grid has been a do-it-yourself project,” said Brooks, a resident of Napa.

“You’re dealing with as many as a dozen contractors — and it’s up to you to make sure it all comes together. Mostly it’s been small cabins in the woods.”

With Starfish, the off-grid solution is turnkey and works for even the largest homes, Brooks said.

After installation, the homeowner can see how the system’s operating through an app on their phone — but Starfish manages all system maintenance and operations. The company even pays for the propane gas, he said.

Starfish’s modeling estimates that most homes will be powered by solar and batteries at least 95% of the time, said the release.

“We’re going to maximize the use of renewable energy,” said Brooks, who won the Climate Leadership Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2014 “for several groundbreaking clean energy projects.”

“Because whenever your home needs power from the gas generator, we pick up the tab.”

Starfish will begin installations this summer, focusing first on California and Texas (the company is headquartered in Houston). The off-grid systems will typically cost $100,000 or more.

“Just like it was for owners of the first Teslas, being one of the first homes to go off-grid will come at a premium,” said Brooks. “But you’ll have the most reliable, clean power anywhere — and you’ll be at the forefront of a movement that’s turning the utility world upside down.”

The company breaks from traditional solar firms with its inclusion of conventional generators, said the release. But Starfish knows that, for homes of any significant size, off-grid doesn’t work with solar and storage alone.

“Basically, both sides have it wrong,” according to Brooks. There’s a reason why few solar companies in America advise going "off-grid," he said. "With solar and storage, you can’t be certain you’ll have enough power if the grid goes down. You’ll be able to charge your phone and keep the lights on, but it’s a coin flip about whether the air conditioning can run. Who wants to take that risk?”

“The generator companies are living in the dark ages,” according to Brooks.

“They’ll say: solar and battery storage aren’t perfect, so just get a generator,” said Brooks. “But not taking advantage of the free energy from the sun, whenever you can, is crazy.”

Many solar and generator companies “ignore the importance of smart home solutions. We make sure the home is as energy efficient as possible, whether that means installing state-of-the-art HVAC controls or simply improving insulation.”

Brooks described himself as an energy industry veteran with globally-recognized experience designing, engineering, and managing clean energy projects. Previous roles include principal at Advanced Energy at Integral Group, a deep green engineering firm; director of energy for the Washington, DC government and its 30 million square foot real estate portfolio.

Among other honors, Brooks received the 2014 Climate Leadership Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Starfish’s Board of Advisors includes “other widely-lauded industry leaders, including a previous Commissioner of the Texas Public Utility Commission (PUC) and senior utility executive. The full team of engineers, data scientists, and installers will be announced soon.”

“We’re attracting unbelievably talented engineers and scientists who want to be a part of something special,” said Brooks. “In five years, people will look back and say, 'Remember when you had to be connected to the grid? That was insane.'”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com