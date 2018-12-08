Greene’s Cleaners, a family owned and operated dry cleaning and laundry business based in Napa, announced its expansion of free pick-up and delivery service to Sonoma County.
"It was a natural expansion for us," said Alonso Corona, president, CEO of Greene's Cleaners, Inc.
Greene's already travels up to St. Helena, Calistoga and Angwin and elsewhere, "so it's really not that much of a difference," to add Sonoma County services, said Corona.
The service includes delivery of personal cleaning to homes, offices and businesses.
Corporate accounts such as hotels, B&Bs, wineries and restaurants can benefit from Greene’s commercial business specializing in guest room linens, event linens and large textiles such as drapes and rugs as well as employee uniforms.
Services include free pick-up and delivery, wedding gown cleaning and preservation, smoke damage and fire restoration cleaning, alterations, leather cleaning and area rug cleaning.
Greene's is the oldest established dry-cleaning company in the Napa Valley, founded by the late George Greene in 1919.
It was purchased by Glenn and Helen Paulsen in 1957 and shortly thereafter moved to a location on Jefferson Street.
The Paulsens retired in 1979 and sold the business to Peter and Terry Smith. On April 1, 2009 the Smiths sold Greene's to their son-in-law and daughter, Alonso and Laurie Corona.
Greene's also prides itself on having close ties to the community, said a news release.
During the 2017 fires, Greene’s partnered with #NapaStrong and cleaned more than 5,000 lbs of donated items.
With the clean clothing, the organization was able to create a storefront for residents affected by the wildfires and provided a retail experience where those who lost their homes were able to choose from donated items to replace clothing and household goods and, most importantly, begin the road to recovery.
Greene's will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 2019.
Info: greenescleaners.com