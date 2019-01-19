GVM Law, LLP, announced the launch of its cannabis law department, led by partner Marc Hauser.
Based in Napa Valley, with offices in Fairfield and Roseville, GVM Law provides California winery, vineyard, farm and small business owners with service for estate planning, wine law and business transactions, said a news release.
"The emerging cannabis industry is a natural extension for GVM Law as the team brings unrivaled expertise to businesses in California and across the nation," said the release.
“I am excited to be part of this industry as state legalization grows nationally,” said Hauser.
“The legalization of cannabis brings a lot of opportunity for business and investors, and we can help our entrepreneurial clients navigate these new waters successfully. We focus on investment and growth strategies for companies and investors nationwide, from those are just getting started to multi-state operators growing their national footprint.”
Hauser brings decades of experience in complex transactions, investment structuring, and capital markets, "and has become a leader in cannabis law and made deep connections throughout the emerging industry," said the release.
He is a member of the National Cannabis Bar Association, the Napa Valley Cannabis Association, the California and Illinois state bars and the Napa Valley Bar Association.
GVM Law’s cannabis law department will advise companies, investors and ancillary service providers on deal-making, capital raising and general business law.
In December, Erik Lawrence, managing partner of Gaw Van Male, announced that the Napa-based law firm has expanded its practice to include a new office in Roseville and changed its name to GVM Law, LLP.