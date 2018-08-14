Part acrobatics and part dance, aerial fitness is both a workout and an art. Participants climb up long pieces of suspended fabric or hoisting themselves onto metal hoops to perform beautiful, gravity-defying poses.
The Internet is filled with pictures of aerial fitness in action - people performing splits, hanging upside down, stretching limbs in amazing feats of flexibility - all while suspended mid-air.
This style of fitness may seem intimidating, but Napa Aerial Fitness owner Kat Martucci said aerial workouts can be customized for all ages and body types.
"We promote body awareness, body love and community," Martucci said. "We teach flexibility, strength and balance, and promote healthy lifestyle choices and try to have fun doing it."
Martucci describes her studio as a "peaceful place," where people can focus on their physical, as well as inner, strength.
"We try to offer something different in movement arts, so all of our teachers have been carefully chosen because of their passion for movement," Martucci said. "Our teachers all have background in aerial, dance, yoga and gymnastics."
Napa Aerial Fitness is located on Solano Avenue in the Redwood Plaza shopping center. Before moving to its current location this past February, the studio operated out of Gymnastics Zone for three years.
Napa Aerial Fitness offers classes in Aerial Yoga, as well as other aerial-based workouts. Some of these classes include Aerial Intro and Aerial Burlesque and Aerial Ballet and something called Ariel Lyra (done with a metal hoop).
"Aerial is different in the fact that there is no right or wrong way to do it, as long as you are safe and enjoying yourself," Martucci said.
Martucci has practiced aerial fitness for seven years and has been teaching for five years. She discovered aerial fitness as a new parent.
"I was still dealing with weight gain from the birth of my daughter and new lifestyle of being a mom," she said. "I knew it was going to be a challenge to get back into shape."
After her first practice, Martucci said she was "totally hooked."
"I loved the challenge," she said. "Seeing myself progress every week was very exciting and my confidence grew every week."
At the Solano studio, each session begins with a full-body warm-up to build strength and body awareness, Martucci said. In addition to its regular classes, Napa Aerial Fitness also teaches teenagers and children as young as six.
"Napa Aerial Fitness is a community of strong, mostly girls and women, who support each other through different phases of their lives," Martucci said.
"I have an 8-year-old daughter of my own, so I love being goofy with the kids but also understand the importance of discipline and dedication."
While known for building strength and flexibility, aerial fitness also has the ability to help elongate the spine, which can help to relieve back pain.
"We do require you come in with an open mind and good health with no injuries," Martucci said. "We encourage our clients to listen to their body and take it easy on the days that they don't feel strong."
At Napa Aerial Fitness, Martucci said instructors work closely with each client, taking the time to understand each client's needs, encourage a healthful lifestyle and teach body acceptance.
"If you are looking for a fun new way to get in shape, build muscle definition, strength, flexibility and confidence then Napa Aerial Fitness is the best," Martucci said. "We have an awesome community and wide variety of class to offer."
For details, visit Napa Aerial Fitness at 3377 Solano Ave., or NapaAerialFitness.com.